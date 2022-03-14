Is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands cross platform/crossplay?

One of the best multiplayer shooter series Borderlands has struggled with cross platform play in the past. However, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands may be a different story. Here’s what we know about this much-awaited feature in Gearbox’s latest.

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford has confirmed that the game will receive crossplay across all platforms, including PlayStation.

“Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation,” Pitchford said on Twitter. “Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2K Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this.”

Unlike Borderlands 3, PlayStation won’t be left out of the picture for crossplay in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Now, you can live out your D&D-like adventures with all of your friends, not just PC and Xbox. For this particular adventure, you can team up three buddies in the party to make a squad of four.

Cross play will be available from day one. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 25. Unfortunately, it will be a timed Epic Games Store exclusive for PC gamers. Sorry, Steam users. However, if you decide to purchase the game on EGS, you will get a free Diamond Pony Glider in Fortnite.