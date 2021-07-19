Is Tom Clancy’s XDefiant free-to-play?

XDefinat is a new competitive first-person shooter from Ubisoft. The game combines all of Ubisoft Tom Clancy properties into one world, merging Splinter Cell, The Division, and Ghost Recon.

The 6v6 shooter has been described by Ubisoft as a “fast-paced firefight meets punk-rock moshpit”. The game will be released as a free-to-play title later this year.

The game will contain a number of factions that will provide players with unique gameplay, abilities, and team dynamics. The factions consist of the Echelon, Outcasts, Cleaners, and Wolves, all drawn from different Tom Clancy titles that Ubisoft has worked on.

Players will be able to mix and match their loadouts within a faction and can swap their loadouts every time they respawn. A heavy emphasis is also being placed on gunplay, with Ubisoft confident that they can provide a solid first-person experience.

This is actually not the first free-to-play shooter set in the Tom Clancy universe, as Ghost Recon Online, also knows as Ghost Recon Phantoms, was also a free-to-play title, although it was a third-person shooter.

Anyone who is interested in trying it out can sign up for the XDefiant closed beta that will begin on August 5. The closed beta is restricted to players in the United States, and Canada, however.