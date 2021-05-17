Is Yveltal good in Pokémon Go?

When a legendary Pokémon lands into Pokémon Go, players are curious how it will settle in with the current meta. Some choices become routine options in the Master League, and others settle into the Ultra or Great League if their CP doesn’t reach high enough. It all depends, especially given the standard reduction in stats they receive before their official release. What also matters is how their stats blend with their moveset. Yveltal will release without a shiny option and with quite a diverse moveset, so we highly recommend you beat it in five star raids to capture it. But is it good?

Yveltal is a Dark and Flying-type Pokémon. It is weak against Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks. When using it in PvP, Yveltal has a maximum CP of 3,781, an attack of 209, a defense of 158, and stamina of 206. If you use it in PvE battles and raids, Yvetal’s attack becomes 250, defense becomes 185, and its stamina is 246.

When you’re using Yveltal for PvP encounters, you want to keep it in the Master League or the Master League Classic. In its standard form, you want to keep it in the Master League Classic. But if you can receive enough candy and grind it out to power it up using XL candy, you can throw it back into the standard Master League, and it will become one of the stronger staples in Pokémon Go’s PvP scene. It’s extraordinarily good with the amount of attack it has, its diverse moveset, and its overall weaknesses. It’ll fall against most Fairy, Ice, or Rock-types or attacks, but its moveset makes this a bit more manageable to remain a threat.

What makes Yveltal exceptionally good is that it’s resistant to Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-types, and it exploits Steel-types through one of its powerful charged moves, focus blast. It has a variety of coverage that it can use throughout Pokémon Go, especially in the Master League. The one downside is that it is weak to Fairy-type attacks, which will be the real showstopper. You’ll need a Pokémon in your team to counter this, such as using a Poison or Steel-type attack to eliminate it.

We highly recommend you go after Yveltal when it becomes available. It’s a Pokémon that can be used in a variety of situations, and beyond having a handful of weaknesses, you won’t find too many Pokémon superior than it in the Master League or Master League Classic.