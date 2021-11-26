Is Zapdos good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

The legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go are always worth capturing, and adding them to your collection is a reasonable goal. However, if you’re considering going out of your way for a powerful Zapdos, is it worth your time? In this guide, we will deal with you about why Zapdos is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

Zapdos is an Electric and Flying-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Ice and Rock-type attacks, but it’s resistant to Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type moves. For PvP, it has a maximum CP of 3,527, an attack of 211, a defense of 158, and a stamina of 175. For PvE, it has an attack of 253, a defense of 185, and a stamina of 207. Zapdos is one of the stronger legendary Pokémon because of its strong resistances and high attack stat.

If you’re looking to use Zapdos in the PvP, you want to stick to the Master League due to its high CP value. You can use it in the Ultra League, though, and it’s a suitable option, but you probably want to go with its shadow version. The shadow version of Zapdos receives a higher attack value, lowering its defenses, and in a lower-tier league with a CP cap of 2,500, Zapdos needs as much attack power as it can master. It’s more of a glass cannon in that arena.

You can build a team around Zapdos in the Master League. It can take down strong Pokémon, such as Swampert, Togekiss, Ho-Oh, Lugia, Kyogre, Metagross, Snorlax, and Machamp. You want to create a team to protect it against Rhyperior, Latios, Mamoswine, Kyurem, Giratina, Garchomp, and several others. Any suitable Rock-type Pokémon will take it down, so Water and Grass-types are good teammates for Zapdos.

Zapdos is best suited for the Lead or Switch role, depending on your team. If you’re going to use it as the Lead, you’ll want to be careful of Dialga, Dragonite, or Groudon, preparing to switch out should any of them appear on your opponent’s side.

When it comes to battling in PvE, Zapdos does just fine. It’s capable of fighting against numerous legendary Pokémon that frequently pop up, so if you’re not using Zapdos in the Master League, you can use it in any of the raids that appear in your neighborhood.

Zapdos is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a suitable Pokémon for your Master League team. You can take out a good majority of Pokémon, but any opponent with a Rock or Ice-type attack is capable of taking down a peg or two. It doesn’t have the highest defenses, so make sure it’s not the first Pokémon you use in a battle.