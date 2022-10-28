Is Zoroark good, and how to best use it in Pokemon Go

Zoroark is one of the many Pokémon you can find and evolve while playing Pokémon Go. You will need to catch its base form, Zorua, and earn enough candy to evolve it to receive Zoroark. You might consider using this Pokémon in your line-up, and knowing how to best use it will be an important way to utilize it. Here’s what you need to know if Zoroark is good, and how you can best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to use Zoroark in Pokémon Go

Zoroark is a Dark-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves, but it is resistant against Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type attacks. Zoroark’s biggest weakness is it does not have a high defense power, but it is has a significant amount of attack, making it a good offensive Pokémon.

The problem with it being an offense-based Pokémon is it is only a Dark-type. Its limitation prevents it from doing better in the mobile game when battling against unique Pokémon. There is only a handful of effective Dark-type Pokémon, such as Umbreon. Umbreon can be good because it has a powerful defense, making it one of the bulkier Pokémon you can use in the Great or Ultra Leagues. Zoroark’s lack of defense means it can be defeated quickly and won’t last long in most encounters.

One benefit available to Zoroark is the fact is has a robust moveset. The best moveset available is the fast move Shadow Claw and the charged attacks Foul Play and Sludge Bomb. However, these don’t mean it can do much in the Great or Ultra League. Better options are available to you if you want a Pokémon to do well with Ghost, Poison, and Dark-type attacks. Unfortunately, we recommend Zoroark sticks to PvE battles and battles in raids rather than against other players.

Is Zoroark good in Pokémon Go?

We do not believe Zoroark is too good of a Pokémon choice to use in the Great or Ultra Leagues. It might have more use in the niche Pokémon Go leagues, depending on the competition it has to face, but right now, it’s not a recommended option. You’re better off using Zoroark in raids or using it against Team Rocket.