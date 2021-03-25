It Takes Two – Force Triangulated achievement guide

Hazelight’s cooperative adventure game It Takes Two is jam-packed with variety, with so many of its gameplay segments paying homage or emulating other famous video games and genres. Every once in a while, you’ll discover more explicit homages to specific games, and the secret achievement or trophy Force Triangulated is the most obvious reference of them all. Just read the description: “Breathe some wind into your ocarina, my skyward princess!” All Zelda references, if you somehow missed that.

In the story chapter titled Cuckoo Clock, you’ll eventually get to explore an active town during the Gates of Time segment. Head towards the far right corner of the town, and somewhere along the river will be a bridge. Under the bridge is a paddleboat that both May and Cody can control. Once both of you are on the boat, use the right trigger to move the boat forward through the river.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The boat will soon take you through a cave. On your right, you will see a curious little house, far away from the rest of the town activity. You can simply jump off the boat, land on the dock, and interact with the front door. The screen will go black and you’ll find yourself inside the house.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lo and behold, there are a number of pots that you can smash around this mostly empty house. Inside these pots are rupees, and collecting them produces a noise that almost sounds like something straight out of The Legend of Zelda — probably not exact, for legal reasons, we assume. Entering the house alone will already pop up the achievement for you, so smashing these pots is just a bonus — not that you can actually spend these rupees on anything. It’s a shame that It Takes Two isn’t on any Nintendo platforms at launch, but it’s nice to have a sliver of Nintendo love in the game itself.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.