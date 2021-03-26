It Takes Two – Look At Him Go achievement guide

Plenty of the physical comedy from It Takes Two is tinged with dark humor, and the conditions for most achievements are no exception. The Look At Him Go achievement or trophy is a great example of this, starting off innocently and then quickly devolving into that trademark humor we know and love. The description states: “Shoot for the stars, literally.”

In the space station chapter of the Rose’s Room section of the game, players will naturally come across the seesaw once the last puzzle in the previous chapter is completed and Cody and May jump through the final portal. The solution is normally to have the enlarged Cody ground pound one side to fling May up to the platform, then her do the same to him until his large form brings it fully down. However if you have tiny Cody stand on the seesaw instead and May ground pounds the other side from the platform, he’ll be flung into the sky and explode into “stars” instead.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s a simple achievement to get but it takes a bit of creative thinking, or at least the result of plenty of trial and error as you try to solve this puzzle. Not to mention that it results in yet another of many deaths for the pair, which is always amusing.

