It Takes Two – Rose’s Room gameplay tips and walkthrough guide

May and Cody are on a questionable mission — the two parents believe that getting their young daughter Rose to cry is the only way to turn them back human. They plan to “kill” Rose’s elephant queen toy, but the two will have to go through the labyrinth known as Rose’s Room to get all the way to the top of the shelf. The two will have cool powers, though — May can walk on walls or ceilings through special starry paths, while Cody can either grow or shrink in size on command. That’s just the start of it, however. This chapter has 10 segments, the largest story chapter in the game.

Pillow Fort

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are some goodies and interactive bits in the Pillow Fort, though this is mostly a transitional section. Look for the Plastic Prison Breakers achievement in this section, along with the Tank Brothers minigame. You will reach a classic video game console; take control of the joysticks and play these simple visual puzzles to advance to a space-themed section.

Spaced Out

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rose’s toy Moon Baboon will try to throw a wrench in your plans, defending her after hearing your plans to make Rose cry. Catch up with him, but there are two gauntlets of puzzles to beat, and you’ll have help with your new powers: May’s ability to walk on walls and ceilings, and Cody’s ability to grow or shrink. Generally, look for paths with glowing stars on them that May can walk on, and Cody’s large size will come into use for large buttons and switches, or for anything that needs weight — similarly, only tiny Cody can fit through small holes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To advance in this section, you’ll need to activate toy robots — May has to pull the lever, while tiny Cody has to fit inside to realign the battery into its proper position. Activate the first robot and float up an anti-gravity elevator to three portals. There will be two areas like this, each with three puzzles to solve to progress. These six puzzles will test your logic and problem solving with your gravity-defying and size-manipulating abilities.

Image via EA

Be sure to catch a portal to the Space Walk minigame before doing the first set of three puzzles; look in the middle of the space lift you used to get up to the three portals. For your reference, here are the first three puzzles in a nutshell:

Have May stand on a large glass ball; Cody should push the ball while May keeps her balance and get to higher ground. May will then walk on the wall and grab a platform for tiny Cody to stand on and take him to the robot.

A rails sequence will be followed by a display of giant planet models. Get May to stand on the larger planets while giant Cody pushes them May will then walk on the wall and ground pound buttons to create blue platforms for Cody to climb.

An extended side-scrolling sequence will have both May and Cody using all of their abilities thus far.

After completing these three puzzles, turn both wheels and fly up to the next set of three puzzles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Look for the Laser Tennis minigame before reaching the next three puzzles. The other three puzzles are as follows:

Tiny Cody will have to enter a pinball for May to launch; for Cody to reach the end, whoever controls him must move left and right, while May has to toggle walls to rise and retract so Cody doesn’t collide with them. Whoever plays as May should look at Cody’s screen for reference. After this, Cody will use a gravity gun to move May to where she needs to be, while May stands on buttons to deactivate lasers preventing Cody from wall-jumping.

One portal will take you straight to a toy robot, although you will have to complete several puzzle trials to obtain lightning bolt statuettes that will complete an electric current to let you access the toy robot. They are all challenging, albeit straightforward — keep in mind that giant Cody has to ground pound the big red button for upside-down May to get the last statue under the floor.

Bounce pads will lead to a see-saw and a spring platform — use a ground pound on the see-saw to get Cody on the spring platform, turn Cody giant for May to get on, and turn Cody tiny to lift the platform. Next, both characters will be experiencing different gravity orientations; swinging on a rope will allow your partner above you to swing on it too. Alternate to reach the toy robot.

Turn both wheels after you finish the last three puzzles. Complete a pipe puzzle with ground-pounding, and then prepare to challenge Moon Baboon to a boss fight.

How to defeat Space Baboon in It Takes Two

Screenshot by Gamepur

The gist of the Moon Baboon boss fight is standing on buttons to raise up his power cores, while the other player leads his lasers to destroy his own cores. After destroying his laser gun, jump on his homing missiles and ride them with flight controls towards his ship. Cody will then shrink and platform to destroy his ship, but make haste — May has to survive a laser hell.

After this, May will control Moon Baboon’s ship while Cody controls the laser and radar; the May player should use Cody’s screen as reference to find Moon Baboon.

Hopscotch

The mission to assassinate an elephant doll is now clear. Before undergoing some platforming with number blocks, find the Rodeo minigame and the A Daring Devil achievement with a toy car. Then, a challenging coordination puzzle will have one player grind on rails, while the other player stands on animal-labeled buttons to make way for the other player. Screen looking is recommended here, although the player on rails can also just call out which animal is obstructing them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Don’t forget to find the Feed the Reptile minigame behind the abacus. Bounce up some platforms and team up for some childish school activities. Subsequent puzzles involve a marble maze, quick wall-jumping, propelling each other with whoopie cushions, and gliding through a difficult obstacle course with fidget spinners. The finale of this long segment will take place in a trippy kaleidoscope.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Train Station

You need to make way for a hand cart, so complete this Train Station set by placing townspeople figurines in the correct spots. Place the railway worker on the gear, two halves of a couple on the larger red circle to have them kiss, and the conductor in the stall, which is opened by the couple. The hand cart will then be able to pass.

Dino Land

Screenshot by Gamepur

One player will control a large green dinosaur acting as a crane, guiding the smaller red dinosaur through what is basically a platforming section without jumping. Instead, the red anklo can ground pound instead to activate switches. These will move the platforms up and down and left and right, while also switching which side the handles for the green dinosaur is on. One essential tip: remember that the green dinosaur can hold on to handles to prevent them from switching sides, even when the red dinosaur hits the switch. Don’t forget about the Snackosaurus achievement while you have both dinosaurs.

Pirate Ahoy

Work together to control a paddleboat; to turn right, the player on the left side of the boat should paddle more, and vice versa. Run in opposite directions for sharper turns. To defeat the Giant Octopus boss, make sure you shoot the tentacles as self-defense before focusing on the octopus itself. This entire section is an exercise in coordination and prioritization.

The Greatest Show

Hopefully, circuses don’t creep you out. Puzzles include moving a marble with hamster wheels, shooting a player out of a cannon to hit targets (remember that the player shot out can control their trajectory), riding a unicycle on a tightrope (don’t pedal too slowly or too quickly), and a trapeze that will involve coordination for both players to pass the marble to each other.

Once Upon a Time

Screenshot by Gamepur

Explore the town before entering the castle — nab the On Rails Experience achievement and the Birdstar minigame before breaching the gate with a bowling wrecking ball.

Dungeon Crawler

Screenshot by Gamepur

Storm the castle with your new magical powers. Cody has ice mage abilities: a freeze attack to hit enemies and freeze lava to make platforms, a teleport for getting past bars, and a long range ice attack. May has a fire sword with a standard slash attack and a dash ability that can get her across gaps. There are three boss or boss-like sections here:

Run away from a frightening cooking doll by attacking all obstacles in the way; ignore the enemies if you can.

For the Immortal Troll boss battle , get it to hit all four chains on the edge of the arena. Then, get him to charge into the lava pit in the center.

, get it to hit all four chains on the edge of the arena. Then, get him to charge into the lava pit in the center. The King and Queen boss battle will pit you against chess pieces; use your action game skills to chip away at their health bars and recognize that each enemy chess piece has their own attack patterns.

The Queen

Retrieve an escaping elephant queen with a claw machine. Then, murder this innocent plush and feel bad about yourself.

