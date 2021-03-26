It Takes Two minigame locations guide – Rose’s Room chapter

There are 25 hidden competitive minigames in It Takes Two, seven of them in Rose’s Room. They will all be marked with a hovering tambourine, and finding all 25 will get you the Minigame Megalomania achievement or trophy. You can then access all of these minigames at any time from the menu — the following is in order of how the games are listed in the menu, slightly different from the order in which you find the games. There are seven minigames in Rose’s Room, with one section even having three to find.

Tank Brothers

Once you begin to explore the Pillow Fort, veer to the right and go up some pillow platforms. There will be two Game Boy-like devices you can play on. This tank minigame will use the analog stick to control the tank and holding the right trigger to fire shots in an arc.

Laser Tennis

In the Spaced Out segment, there are two sections with three portals each, taking you to puzzles to solve in order to progress. You get to these portals by floating up anti-gravity tubes —however, you will want to check out a portal halfway up to find a minigame. One is Laser Tennis, which has you ground pounding buttons to give each other lasers to dodge.

Space Walk

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other hidden minigame in Spaced Out, also found in the middle of an anti-gravity elevator, is Spacewalk. You will be in a large room with a lot of blocks. Activate the minigame together, and your objective will be to

Batting Team

In the Hopscotch segment, look for a baseball toy right across from the piggy bank. Batting Team is pretty straight forward — hit the button prompt to have your batter swing, and keep successfully making contact with your baseball as it spins around.

Feed the Reptile

In Hopscotch, after the animal block rails segment, find Feed the Reptile behind a large abacus —that’s the calculator that uses beads. Run up to red balls, pick them up, then use the right trigger to throw them in an arc. Reptile mouths will move back and forth, and successfully getting the balls through is rather tough.

Rodeo

Later in the Hopscotch segment, run out from under the bed, and before the number blocks puzzle, look up to see a pair of bull figures that May and Cody can ride on. Hit the prompted button as the circle closes, much like a rhythm game. The less successful competitor will be thrown off.

Birdstar

In the Once Upon a Time segment, look for a television screen before entering the castle. There is a minigame called Birdstar, which is quite literally just a rhythm game. Hit the correct buttons on the note highway as they approach — the song will progressively get harder.

