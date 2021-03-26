It Takes Two minigame locations guide – The Shed chapter

There are 25 hidden competitive minigames in It Takes Two, two of them in The Shed. They will all be marked with a hovering tambourine, and finding all 25 will get you the Minigame Megalomania achievement or trophy. You can then access all of these minigames at any time from the menu — the following is in order of how the games are listed in the menu, slightly different from the order in which you find the games. You’ll find both minigames for The Shed in the section titled The Depths.

Whack-a-Cody

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the first cutscene for The Depths, check out a lone cardboard box in front of you. Cody will enter the box — use the analog stick to control which of the four holes to pop out of while May tries to smack you with her hammer. May gets a point for each hit, and Cody gets a point for each second he is exposed out of the box without getting hit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flip the Switch

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a puzzle involving an elevator, you’ll reach a sidescrolling puzzle with turning wheels. Before doing the puzzle, look to your right and observe the Flip the Switch minigame hidden in the shadows. Have May hit the center button to activate a platform for Cody to stand on — you will both compete to hit as many switches as possible, May with her hammer and Cody with his nails.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.