Itto talents, abilities, and Ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Itto was leaked by Genshin_Intel as an upcoming playable character in Version 2.3 of Genshin Impact. He is the head of the “Arataki Gang,” a comical group of misfits who gets into fights and brawls with everyone.

Itto is a Geo character and wields a claymore, designed to be a main DPS who works well with Geo supports. He scales off of DEF% and ATK%, making his artifact builds unique. Here are all the details about Itto, including his talents, abilities, constellations, and more.

Note: For now, these details all come from leaks, and can change at any moment. MiHoYo often makes balance adjustments during beta tests. Any changes will be updated and reflected below.

All descriptions below are credited to @Genshin_Intel.

Attacks

Normal Attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes. When his 4th attack hits opponents, Itto will gain 2 stacks of “Superlative Superstrength.” Max 5 stacks. Triggering this effect will refresh the duration of any existing stacks.

Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes. When his 4th attack hits opponents, Itto will gain 2 stacks of “Superlative Superstrength.” Max 5 stacks. Triggering this effect will refresh the duration of any existing stacks. Charged Attack: When holding to initiate a Charge ATtack, you may continuously press to use Arataki Kesagiri slashes without using any Stamina. Each slash will consume 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength. When the final stack is consumed, Itto will unleash an especially powerful attack. Without any stacks, Itto will perform a single slash.

When holding to initiate a Charge ATtack, you may continuously press to use Arataki Kesagiri slashes without using any Stamina. Each slash will consume 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength. When the final stack is consumed, Itto will unleash an especially powerful attack. Without any stacks, Itto will perform a single slash. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!: Hurls Ushi, the young akaushi bull and auxillary member of the Arataki Gang, dealing Geo DMG to opponents. When Ushi hits opponents, it will grant Itto 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength.

Hurls Ushi, the young akaushi bull and auxillary member of the Arataki Gang, dealing Geo DMG to opponents. When Ushi hits opponents, it will grant Itto 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength. Ushi remains on the field and provide support int he following ways: Taunts surrounding opponents Inherits HP based on Itto’s Max HP Provides Itto with Superlative Superstrength stacks when attacked. Can gain 1 stack every 2s this way. It flees when its HP hits 0 or its duration ends. Grants Itto a stack as it leaves.

Ushi is considered a Geo construct. Itto can only deploy one at a time.

Elemental Burst

Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!: Show enemies the might of the Arataki Clan. For a time, Itto lets his “Inner Raging Oni King” to emerge, using his Oni King’s Kanabou in battle.

Show enemies the might of the Arataki Clan. For a time, Itto lets his “Inner Raging Oni King” to emerge, using his Oni King’s Kanabou in battle. This special state has the following properties: Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will converted to Geo DMG. This cannot be overridden. Itto’s ATK will be increased based on his DEF. His Normal Attack SPD will also be increased. The first, second and third combos of his Normal Attack will grant Arataki Itto himself 1 stack of Superlative Superstrength when they hit opponents. Itto gains 20% Elemental and Physical RES.

The Raging Oni King state will be cleared when Itto leaves the field.

Passive Talents

Arataki Ichiban: When Arataki Itto uses consecutive Arataki Kesagiri, he obtains the following effects: Each slash causes the subsequent slash to have 10% more ATK SPD. Max ATK SPD increase is 30%. Greatly increases his resistance to interruption.

When Arataki Itto uses consecutive Arataki Kesagiri, he obtains the following effects: Each slash causes the subsequent slash to have 10% more ATK SPD. Max ATK SPD increase is 30%. Greatly increases his resistance to interruption. Bloodline of the Crimson Oni: Arataki Kesagiri DMG is increased 35% of Arataki’s Itto DEF.

Arataki Kesagiri DMG is increased 35% of Arataki’s Itto DEF. Woodchuck Chucked: When a party member uses attacks to obtain wood from a tree: they have 25% chance to get an additional log of wood.

When a party member uses attacks to obtain wood from a tree: they have 25% chance to get an additional log of wood. Warrior’s Burden: For a short time after using Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! or performing a dash, Itto’s Normal Attack combo will not be reset.

Constellations

Constellation 1: Stay a While and Listen Up: Using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! provides Arataki Itto with further buffs to Superlative Superstrength. Using it will grant Arataki Itto 2 stacks instead. From the first second of the skill’s use, 1 stack will be added on until a total of 3 have been added.

Using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! provides Arataki Itto with further buffs to Superlative Superstrength. Using it will grant Arataki Itto 2 stacks instead. From the first second of the skill’s use, 1 stack will be added on until a total of 3 have been added. Constellation 2: Gather ‘Round, It’s a Brawl: After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, each party member whose Elemental is Geo will decrease that skills’ CD by 1.5s and restore 6 Energy to Arataki Itto. A maximum of 6s CD can be decreased and 24 Energy restored in this manner.

After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, each party member whose Elemental is Geo will decrease that skills’ CD by 1.5s and restore 6 Energy to Arataki Itto. A maximum of 6s CD can be decreased and 24 Energy restored in this manner. Constellation 3: Horns Lowered, Coming Through: Increases the Level of Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation 4: Jailhouse Bread and Butter: While in the Raging Oni King state caused by Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! has 25% higher CRIT Rate against opponents with equal or lower HP percentage remaining than him.

While in the Raging Oni King state caused by Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! has 25% higher CRIT Rate against opponents with equal or lower HP percentage remaining than him. Constellation 5: 10 Years of Hanamizaka Fam: Increases the Level of Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation 6: Arataki Itto, Present!: Arataki Itto’s Charged Attacks deal 50% increased Crit DMG. Additionally, when he uses Arataki Kesagiri, he has 50% chance to not consume stacks of Superlative Superstrength.

Ascension Materials

Onikabuto, Slime Concentrates, and a new unnamed boss material (found at a new Rift Hound boss) are needed to ascend Itto. Itto Teachings of Elegance for his talents.