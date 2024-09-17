Image Credit: Bethesda
Jujutsu Legacy codes
Source: Roblox via Gamepur
Jujutsu Legacy Codes (September 2024)

Time to get some free items!
Image of Abdul Haddi
Abdul Haddi
|

Published: Sep 17, 2024 05:57 am

If you’re a fan of the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen, then you must give Jujutsu Legacy a try in Roblox. This is an exciting game where you can create your own jujutsu sorcerers and fight against cursed spirits using various techniques and abilities. And if you’re currently actively playing the game, then we recommend checking out some Jujutsu Legacy codes, which can help you get some free items.

Jujutsu Legacy Codes

Character in Jujutsu Legacy
Source: Roblox via Gamepur
  • 9KLIKES – 100 Technique Spins, 100 Race Spins, and 100 Clan Spins (New)
  • 8.5KLIKES – 25 Clan Spins (New)
  • 8KLIKES – 25 Clan Spins (New)
  • 2.5KLIKES – 100 Technique Spins and 50 Race Spins
  • 7KLIKES – 100 Clan Spins
  • 3KLIKES – 125 Technique Spins and 60 Race Spins
  • 5.5KLIKES – 50 Clan Spins
  • 1.5KLIKES – 100 Technique Spins and 50 Race Spins
  • 4.5KLIKES – 20 Clan Spins
  • DisasterFlames – 100 Technique Spins
  • 2KLIKES – 150 Technique Spins and 75 Race Spins
  • 6.5KLIKES – 50 Clan Spins
  • 3.5KLIKES – 100 Technique Spins and 50 Race Spins
  • Jackpot – 100 Technique Spins
  • 6KLIKES – 50 Clan Spins
  • 4KLIKES – 10 Clan Spins
  • RaceSpin2 – 10 Race Spins
  • Hanami – 100 Technique Spins
  • 5KLIKES – 30 Clan Spins
  • SorryForGiveSpecialClan – 50 Clan Spins
  • Infinity – 100 Technique Spins
  • BloodManipulation – 50 Technique Spins
  • 7.5KLIKES – 100 Clan Spins
  • Higuruma – 100 Technique Spins and 50 Race Spins

How To Redeem Jujutsu Legacy Codes?

You can follow these steps to redeem codes in Jujutsu Legacy.

  • Launch Roblox and open Jujutsu Legacy.
  • Keep playing the game until you’ve reached level 5.
  • Now, press the M key on your keyboard.
  • In the menu, enter the code in the Network Here box.
  • Press OK and wait for the code to work.
Redeem codes in Jujutsu Legacy
Source: Roblox via Gamepur

Why Are The Jujutsu Legacy Codes Not Working?

If you are trying to use a code but it isn’t working, it could be because the code has expired. Most codes expire after a few weeks or a month, and they no longer work after that. You might also be making a spelling mistake while typing the code, and this could be giving out an error. So, enter the code again carefully and check again.

How To Get More Jujutsu Legacy Codes?

The best way to get more Jujutsu Legacy codes is by joining the game’s Discord server. Here, you will find new codes from time to time, as the community members are always sharing every new code they find. Thanks to this, you won’t ever miss out on free rewards.

What Is Jujutsu Legacy All About?

In the Jujutsu Legacy, you can choose different clans and abilities, such as Gojo, Sukuna, or Yuji clans. You can also engage in fast-paced battles, where they can use a variety of techniques and spells. As you defeat enemies and win battles, you will level up and unlock new abilities. Jujutsu Legacy can also be played with other players to complete co-op missions or engage in PvP battles.

Now that you’re here, make sure to check out the Jujutsu Legacy Trello board too. This board offers a wealth of knowledge and can help you become a better player. You can also check out Pokemon Unite codes and Roblox Pilgrammed codes.

