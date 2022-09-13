It Takes Two Switch port announced at Nintendo Direct

Few recent games have gotten as much critical praise as It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios. The game follows a pair of feuding parents as they contemplate a divorce. The game is one of the best co-op games of all time and has been released for almost every console. Players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms have gotten to work through their issues together. Soon, Switch players will get their chance as well.

Despite dealing with a strange trademark dispute with Take Two Interactive, It Takes Two is a critically acclaimed game that takes players on a journey to repair the relationship between May and Cody as they are trapped in their young daughter’s dolls. The game was originally released in March 2021 for multiple platforms, but the focus on local co-op gameplay made it seem odd that it didn’t find a home on the Nintendo Switch.

That oversight appears to be corrected. Announced during the September Nintendo Direct, It Takes Two will be coming to the Switch on November 4. This version of the game looks like it will be a direct port of previous editions, with few additional features. The biggest change for this newest port will be the ability to play on either a single Switch console or on two consoles side by side using a local Wi-Fi connection.

It Takes Two always had online multiplayer, so it isn’t a surprise that the Switch port will also include this feature. The game had a heavy emphasis on communication and teamwork, using the fantastical story of two parents struggling to explain their marital troubles to their young daughter as a backdrop to these communication exercises. When It Takes Two launches for the Switch on November 4, it will fit right in with the other strong multiplayer games in the console’s library.