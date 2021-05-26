Kazuha talents, abilities, and Ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Kazuha is an upcoming Anemo and Sword user in Genshin Impact. The character is expected to be introduced to the game in update 1.6. As a 5 Star character, she will headline her own Banner with a support cast of other characters.

The information in this guide is currently based on leaks provided by dataminer AEEntrophy. This means it may not be entirely accurate, and could easily change before launch.

Attacks

Normal Attack – perform up to 5 rapid strikes

Charged Attack – consume stamin to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes

Punging attack – does AOE damage and can be triggered by the Chihayafuru ability to perform Ranran Haishin – When a Plunging attack is performed using the effects of the Elemental Skill Chihayafuru, Plunging Attack damage is converted to Anemo damage and will create a miniature wind tunnel via a secret technique that pulls nearby objects and opponents in.

Skills

Elemental Skill – Chihayafuru

Press: Unleashes a secret technique as fierce as the rushing wind that pulls objects and opponents towards Kazuha’s current position before launching the opponents within the AoE, dealing Anemo damage and lifting Kazuha into the air on a rushing wind current. Within ten seconds of being in mid-air due to the effects of Chihayafuru, and if maintaining a mid-air state, Kazuha can unleash a particularly powerful Plunging Attack known as Ranran Haishi. Can be used in mid air.

Hold: Charges up before unleashing greater Anemo damage over a larger AoE than Press mode.

Elemental Burst – Manyou no Ittou

The ultimate Garyu technique. A single slash akin to a coming storm that deals AoE Anemo DMG. The blade’s passage will leave behind a field named Ruka Akino that deals AoE Anemo damage at set intervals to opponents within it.

Elemental Absorption – If Ruka Akino comes into contact with an element, it will deal additional elemental damage of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

Passives

Matsukaze Karyuu

Decreases sprinting stamina consumption for your own part members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive talents that provide the exact same effects.

Weathering Blade

If Chihayafuru comes into contact with an element while being used, Elemental Absorption will occur during this Chihayafuru and it will deal 200% additional damage of that elemental type, which will be considered Plunging attack damage. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use of Chihayafuru.

Windsong Poetics

Upon triggering a Swirl reaction, Kazuha will grant teammates a 0.03% Elemental damage bonus to their corresponding element for every point of Elemental Mastery he has for eight seconds. Bonuses for different elements obtained through this method can co-exist.

Constellation

Senzan Kouhen – Decreases Chihayafuru’s cooldown by ten percent. Using Manyou no Ittou resets the CD of Chihayafuru.

Yamaarashi Zanshin – The Ruka Akino field created by Manyou no Ittou has the following properties: Increases Kazuha’s own Elemental Mastery by 200. Increases the Elemental Mastery of characters within the field by 200. The Elemental Mastery-increasing effects of this Constellation do not stack.

Fushuu Kitan – Increases the level of Chihayafuru by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Oozora Genpou – When Kazuha’s Energy is lower than 45, he obtains the following effects: Press or Hold Chihayafuru to regenerate three or four energy for Kazuha respectively. Regenerate two energy per second for Kazuha while gliding.

Bansei no Shuu – Increases the level of Manyou no Ittou by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Ketsuseki Haku – Kazuha gains an Anemo Infusion for five seconds after using Chihayafuru or Manyou no Ittou. Additionally, each point of Elemental Mastery will increase the damage dealt by Kazuha’s normal, charged, plunging, and Ranran Haishin attacks by 0.2%.

Ascension Materials

Talent

Level Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Diligence x 3, Treasure Hoarder Insignia x 6 12500 3 Guide to Diligencex 2, Silver Raven Insignia x 3 17500 4 Guide to Diligencex 4, Silver Raven Insignia x 4 25000 5 Guide to Diligencex 6, Silver Raven Insignia x 6 30000 6 Guide to Diligencex 9, Silver Raven Insignia x 9 37500 7 Philosophies of Diligencex 4, Golden Raven Insignia x 4, Gilded Scale x 1 120000 8 Philosophies of Diligencex 6, Golden Raven Insignia x 6, Gilded Scale x 1 260000 9 Philosophies of Diligencex 12, Golden Raven Insignia x 9, Gilded Scale x 2 450000 10 Philosophies of Diligencex 16, Golden Raven Insignia x 12, Gilded Scale x 2, Crown of Insight 700000

Levels