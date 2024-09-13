Kengan Trello Link And Discord Server (September 2024)

Kengan is a solid game for those who love to engage in combat with other players to show their strength. You can gain experience points by showing good performance, which can help you level up and become even stronger. If you’re just starting out in the game, we recommend visiting the Kengan Trello board and Discord server to gain some knowledge about Kengan and connect with other players.

What’s The Kengan Trello Link?

Here is the Kengan Trello link. We visited the board on September 12th, and the link was working fine for us. However, it’s private so you’ll need to send a request before gaining entry.

Is The Kengan Trello Board Worth Visiting?

The Kengan Trello board is a gold mine for players, as it offers a wealth of knowledge. So, it is definitely worth visiting if you are interested in getting better at the game.

When you first visit the board, you will need to request access, as it is a private board. Once you’re in, you’ll find different columns in front of you, each focusing on something different.

For instance, in the first column, you’ll find general information such as what Kengan is all about, progression, stat gains, and invasions. On the right side, there are columns focusing on clans, traits, locations, NPCs, and much more.

Kengan Discord Server Link

You can use this link to join the Kengan Discord server. This community is solid for those who want to gain knowledge about the game and connect with other players.

You’ll find more than 7,000 players on this server, and most of them will be happy to answer your questions about the game and help you in any way possible. The moderators have created different channels within the server, each focusing on something different.

