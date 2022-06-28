Knotwords Daily Mini answer (June 28) – What is today’s Knotwords solution?
Solve today’s devilishly deceiving puzzle.
Knotwords is a word game that combines rules and concepts from many puzzles, including Sudoku and Wordle. It contains a few different puzzles for players to dig into, some of which are free, with others requiring a monthly subscription. In addition to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle, you can attempt a new Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle. This guide covers the answers you need for the Mini Daily Puzzle to prevent you from getting too stuck.
Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle answers
Below we’ve listed every answer for the Mini Daily Puzzle from May 10 onwards. This was the first free puzzle in the game in this category, meaning that not every puzzle will be accessible if you don’t have a Knotwords subscription. We’ve got you covered for those occasions that it is freely accessible, though.
June 28
June 28
- SCABS
- AH
- TERSE
- AD
- ID
- GOWNS
- TAG
- CREDO
- BASIN
- SHEDS
June 27
June 27
- CHORE
- RADAR
- DIG
- CELLO
- CRACK
- HA
- ODDLY
- RAIL
- ERGO
June 26
June 26
- SNAFU
- LADES
- OBOES
- SLOB
- NAB
- RADON
- FEE
- FUSSY
June 25
June 25
- WIPES
- ELITE
- DAM
- SHEDS
- WEEPS
- PRIDE
- TAD
- STEMS
June 24
June 24
- DUAR
- DEP
- PROSE
- WET
- TINS
June 23
June 23
- AWASH
- MAYO
- EXERT
- SWISH
- AMENS
- WAX
- AYE
- SORES
June 22
June 22
- RESTS
- CREDO
- WOT
- RUSTY
- RACER
- STEWS
- DOT
- SOOTY
June 21
June 21
- CHASM
- RUM
- EMBED
- PERMS
- CREEP
- HUM
- AMBER
- MODES
June 20
June 20
- RIB
- ABIDE
- MAS
- BAKES
- JAMBS
- BAA
- RISKS
- ID
- BEAST
June 19
June 19
- FUSSY
- VEALS
- DYE
- RUSES
- FEVER
- SCADS
- LYE
- YESES
June 18
June 18
- PANEL
- BALE
- DOGMA
- WEARY
- ABODE
- NAG
- ELM
- LEAFY
June 17
June 17
- AD
- YUMMY
- NAPE
- HULLS
- PEE
- SUNUP
- MALE
- AMPLE
- DYES
June 16
June 16
- ALPHA
- ION
- JOKES
- OXES
- BANJO
- OX
- SPIKE
- HOES
- BANS
June 15
June 15
- RASPY
- PEA
- CROWN
- PULPS
- RECAP
- SPOIL
- PEW
- YANKS
June 14
June 14
- BOSOM
- BLOWN
- LID
- POETS
- BEBOP
- STOLE
- WIT
- MENDS
June 13
June 13
- COP
- BRAIN
- RUNNY
- AMOK
- COBRA
- RUM
- PAINO
- INK
- TINY
June 10
June 10
- PIANO
- BIB
- BALLS
- SHES
- PUBS
- AH
- CABLE
- NILS
- GOBS
June 9
June 9
- RACED
- VALVE
- LET
- NESTS
- RAVEN
- CELLS
- VET
- DIETS
June 8
June 8
- CUFFS
- BANJO
- GUT
- CHITS
- CUBIC
- FUNGI
- JUT
- SHOTS
June 7
June 7
- PROMS
- RIVE
- OPALS
- SISSY
- PROFS
- RIP
- OVA
- MELDS
June 6
June 6
- INANE
- RUT
- EKE
- RUDER
- FIVER
- CARED
- NUKE
- DETER
June 5
June 5
- BOB
- AXIOM
- BAA
- COLTS
- BATCH
- OX
- BIBLE
- OAT
- SMASH
June 4
June 4
- CIDER
- YEAHS
- MAT
- TRAYS
- CRYPT
- DRAMA
- HAY
- RESTS
June 3
June 3
- OPERA
- ELF
- MOTIF
- SPY
- POEMS
- PLOP
- HEFTY
- GRAFFS
June 2
June 2
- AUDIT
- SKILL
- EEL
- NODES
- ARSON
- DRIED
- LEE
- TOLLS
June 1
June 1
- DAUBS
- GUILT
- TOTE
- DENSE
- ACUTE
- IONBOLTS
- TEE
May 31
May 31
- FETID
- SIRE
- SPAN
- CASTS
- ESSAY
- TIPS
- IRATE
- DENS
May 30
May 30
- EASED
- GRASS
- FOE
- SOUPS
- EDGES
- SNAFU
- SOP
- DOSES
May 29
May 29
- ACRID
- LORE
- RADON
- OKAYS
- CLACK
- ROD
- IRONY
- DEN
May 28
May 28
- PROW
- PA
- AMBER
- PORE
- SPAS
- PUMPS
- BOP
- OPERA
- WARES
May 27
May 27
- RIPES
- ADAGE
- OX
- ERASE
- RATED
- ID
- PA
- EGOS
- SEXES
May 26
May 26
- DEBUG
- MANGO
- PIG
- SLOTS
- DAMPS
- AIL
- BONGO
- GLOWS
May 25
May 25
- BEVEL
- GALA
- GNUS
- HEEDS
- AD
- HA
- EGGED
- VANE
- ELUDE
- LASS
May 24
May 24
- SNOWS
- LOB
- ADORE
- EASES
- SLAKE
- NOD
- OBOES
- SHEDS
May 23
May 23
- SCREW
- PEDAL
- OPT
- RANTS
- SUPER
- RADON
- APT
- WILTS
May 22
May 22
- DRAIN
- SPOOL
- CUR
- OBEYS
- DISCO
- PUB
- ADORE
- NULLS
May 21
May 21
- ALIBI
- SIN
- ANKLE
- YEW
- RADAR
- RISKY
- BILE
- SINEW
May 20
May 20
- MAPS
- OZONE
- AURA
- TREKS
- MOAT
- AZURE
- PORE
- SNAKE
May 19
May 19
- AFOOT
- RABBI
- MAUL
- JEANS
- FLAME
- BAA
- BUN
- TAILS
May 18
May 18
- CAVES
- ACE
- BRA
- BELTS
- CABBY
- ACRE
- VEALS
- SISSY
May 17
May 17
- RISKY
- PIE
- BEATS
- DOSES
- ROBED
- SPAYS
- KIT
- YESES
May 16
May 16
- SCOPE
- FRATS
- VIAL
- BELLY
- CURVE
- AIL
- PETAL
- SLY
May 15
May 15
- BICEP
- THORN
- ION
- NERDY
- BATON
- CHIOR
- ROD
- PENNY
May 14
May 14
- CROWN
- SPOIL
- KEN
- SPEWS
- CASKS
- PEP
- OZONE
- NULLS
May 13
May 13
- STASH
- DIGIT
- PINE
- TENSE
- TRIPE
- GIN
- SKINS
- TEE
May 12
May 12
- MIDST
- TRACT
- TILT
- OBESE
- MOTTO
- RIB
- ALE
- SECTS
May 11
May 11
- MATTE
- CHEER
- RUM
- OBEYS
- MACRO
- HUB
- THEME
- EARNS
May 10
May 10
- ELBOW
- SPOOL
- RODE
- NODES
- PRO
- BLOOD
- ODE
- WILDES
These smaller puzzles differ from the primary offerings in Knotwords because they’re much more condensed versions of the same thing. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re easier. The difficulty ramps up over the week in the Daily Puzzles, while in these Mini Puzzles, the difficulty is always the same. This means that the solutions are much trickier to find and understand, forcing you to try to use words that aren’t the first thing that comes to mind. In some ways, they’re better than the main Daily Puzzles because they require less time, but they always leave you wanting more.