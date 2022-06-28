Knotwords Daily Mini answer (June 28) – What is today’s Knotwords solution?

Knotwords is a word game that combines rules and concepts from many puzzles, including Sudoku and Wordle. It contains a few different puzzles for players to dig into, some of which are free, with others requiring a monthly subscription. In addition to the Knotwords Daily Classic Puzzle, you can attempt a new Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle. This guide covers the answers you need for the Mini Daily Puzzle to prevent you from getting too stuck.

Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle answers

Below we’ve listed every answer for the Mini Daily Puzzle from May 10 onwards. This was the first free puzzle in the game in this category, meaning that not every puzzle will be accessible if you don’t have a Knotwords subscription. We’ve got you covered for those occasions that it is freely accessible, though.

June 28

Screenshot by Gamepur

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 28 is above. We’ve put all the words you’ll need to solve it in the list below, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SCABS

AH

TERSE

AD

ID

GOWNS

TAG

CREDO

BASIN

SHEDS

June 27

Screenshot by Gamepur

The solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 27 is above. We’ve collected all the words you’ll need for it in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

CHORE

RADAR

DIG

CELLO

CRACK

HA

ODDLY

RAIL

ERGO

June 26

Screenshot by Gamepur

The above image contains the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 26. See the list of words below for everything you’ll need to solve it, starting with words running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SNAFU

LADES

OBOES

SLOB

NAB

RADON

FEE

FUSSY

June 25

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 25 above. We’ve listed all the words you need for this puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running top to bottom.

WIPES

ELITE

DAM

SHEDS

WEEPS

PRIDE

TAD

STEMS

June 24

Screenshot by Gamepur

Check the above image for the solution to the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 24. We’ve outlined every word you’ll need to complete it in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DUAR

DEP

PROSE

WET

TINS

June 23

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle solution for June 23 is above. You can see all the words you’ll need to complete it in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

AWASH

MAYO

EXERT

SWISH

AMENS

WAX

AYE

SORES

June 22

Screenshot by Gamepur

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 22 is above. Check the list below for all the words you’ll need to complete the puzzle today, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

RESTS

CREDO

WOT

RUSTY

RACER

STEWS

DOT

SOOTY

June 21

Screenshot by Gamepur

See the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 21 above. We’ve put every word required for this puzzle in the list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

CHASM

RUM

EMBED

PERMS

CREEP

HUM

AMBER

MODES

June 20

Screenshot by Gamepur

The solution to the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 20 is above. You can see every word required to complete it in the list below, starting with those running from left to right and then from top to bottom.

RIB

ABIDE

MAS

BAKES

JAMBS

BAA

RISKS

ID

BEAST

June 19

Screenshot by Gamepur

Check the answer to the Daily Mini Puzzle for June 19 above. You can see the words you’ll need to complete the puzzle in our list below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

FUSSY

VEALS

DYE

RUSES

FEVER

SCADS

LYE

YESES

June 18

Screenshot by Gamepur

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 18. Check below for a list of every word you’ll need to solve the puzzle, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

PANEL

BALE

DOGMA

WEARY

ABODE

NAG

ELM

LEAFY

June 17

Screenshot by Gamepur

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 17 is above. We’ve listed all the words you need for it below, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

AD

YUMMY

NAPE

HULLS

PEE

SUNUP

MALE

AMPLE

DYES

June 16

Screenshot by DoubleXP

See the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 16 above. We’ve compiled a list of every word required for the answer below, starting with those running left to right and then top to bottom.

ALPHA

ION

JOKES

OXES

BANJO

OX

SPIKE

HOES

BANS

June 15

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 15 above. We’ve put every word you’ll need for the day’s puzzle in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running top to bottom.

RASPY

PEA

CROWN

PULPS

RECAP

SPOIL

PEW

YANKS

June 14

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 14. The words you’ll need to complete it are listed below, starting with those that run left to right, then those that run top to bottom.

BOSOM

BLOWN

LID

POETS

BEBOP

STOLE

WIT

MENDS

June 13

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 13. Check out the list of words below to see what the solution is comprised of, starting with words running from left to right, then the ones running top to bottom.

COP

BRAIN

RUNNY

AMOK

COBRA

RUM

PAINO

INK

TINY

June 10

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 10. See below for a list of every word required for the solution, starting with those running left to right, then those running top to bottom.

PIANO

BIB

BALLS

SHES

PUBS

AH

CABLE

NILS

GOBS

June 9

Screenshot by DoubleXP

See the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 9. We’ve put together a list of all the words required to complete it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

RACED

VALVE

LET

NESTS

RAVEN

CELLS

VET

DIETS

June 8

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for June 8’s Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle. We’ve listed all the words you’ll need for it below, starting with those running left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CUFFS

BANJO

GUT

CHITS

CUBIC

FUNGI

JUT

SHOTS

June 7

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 7. We’ve put every word in the puzzle in the list below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then the ones running from top to bottom.

PROMS

RIVE

OPALS

SISSY

PROFS

RIP

OVA

MELDS

June 6

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle above. We’ve collected each word you’ll need for it in the list below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

INANE

RUT

EKE

RUDER

FIVER

CARED

NUKE

DETER

June 5

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the answer for June 5’s Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle. We’ve listed every word you’ll need to complete it below, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

BOB

AXIOM

BAA

COLTS

BATCH

OX

BIBLE

OAT

SMASH

June 4

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 4. See below for our list of words you’ll need for this puzzle, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

CIDER

YEAHS

MAT

TRAYS

CRYPT

DRAMA

HAY

RESTS

June 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 3 is above. We’ve compiled a list of the words you’ll need to complete it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

OPERA

ELF

MOTIF

SPY

POEMS

PLOP

HEFTY

GRAFFS

June 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 2. We’ve listed the words you’ll need to complete the puzzle below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

AUDIT

SKILL

EEL

NODES

ARSON

DRIED

LEE

TOLLS

June 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can find the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for June 1 above. We’ve compiled the words you’ll need for this solution in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DAUBS

GUILT

TOTE

DENSE

ACUTE

IONBOLTS

TEE

May 31

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 31 above. We’ve put every word you’ll need to complete it in the list below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

FETID

SIRE

SPAN

CASTS

ESSAY

TIPS

IRATE

DENS

May 30

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the complete answer to the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 30 above. The list of words you’ll need to complete the puzzle is outlined below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

EASED

GRASS

FOE

SOUPS

EDGES

SNAFU

SOP

DOSES

May 29

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can see the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 29 above. See below for a list of every word required to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ACRID

LORE

RADON

OKAYS

CLACK

ROD

IRONY

DEN

May 28

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle on May 28. We’ve listed each word that you’ll need to complete it below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

PROW

PA

AMBER

PORE

SPAS

PUMPS

BOP

OPERA

WARES

May 27

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 27. We’ve outlined every word that you’ll need to complete the puzzle in the list below, beginning with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

RIPES

ADAGE

OX

ERASE

RATED

ID

PA

EGOS

SEXES

May 26

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 26. See below for a list of the words you’ll need to complete it, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DEBUG

MANGO

PIG

SLOTS

DAMPS

AIL

BONGO

GLOWS

May 25

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle is above. We’ve listed every word you’ll need to complete it in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

BEVEL

GALA

GNUS

HEEDS

AD

HA

EGGED

VANE

ELUDE

LASS

May 24

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle on May 24. See below for a list of every word in the solution, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SNOWS

LOB

ADORE

EASES

SLAKE

NOD

OBOES

SHEDS

May 23

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle on May 23. We’ve collected every word in the answer in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SCREW

PEDAL

OPT

RANTS

SUPER

RADON

APT

WILTS

May 22

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 22. We’ve put every word you’ll need for it in the list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

DRAIN

SPOOL

CUR

OBEYS

DISCO

PUB

ADORE

NULLS

May 21

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 21 is above. We’ve put together a list of every word you’ll need below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

ALIBI

SIN

ANKLE

YEW

RADAR

RISKY

BILE

SINEW

May 20

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The above image shows the complete solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 20. We’ve listed every word you need for the puzzle below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

MAPS

OZONE

AURA

TREKS

MOAT

AZURE

PORE

SNAKE

May 19

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle on May 19. We’ve put every word required in a list below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

AFOOT

RABBI

MAUL

JEANS

FLAME

BAA

BUN

TAILS

May 18

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 18. We’ve written out every word in the solution below, starting with the ones running from right to left, then those running from top to bottom.

CAVES

ACE

BRA

BELTS

CABBY

ACRE

VEALS

SISSY

May 17

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 17. We’ve outlined each word in the solution below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

RISKY

PIE

BEATS

DOSES

ROBED

SPAYS

KIT

YESES

May 16

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle on May 16. Below you can see every word listed as they appear, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

SCOPE

FRATS

VIAL

BELLY

CURVE

AIL

PETAL

SLY

May 15

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle on May 15. We’ve written out each word in the puzzle below, starting with those that run from left to right, then those that run from top to bottom.

BICEP

THORN

ION

NERDY

BATON

CHIOR

ROD

PENNY

May 14

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the full solution to the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 14. We’ve outlined what each word is below, starting with the ones running from left to right, then those from top to bottom.

CROWN

SPOIL

KEN

SPEWS

CASKS

PEP

OZONE

NULLS

May 13

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle is as above. We’ve written up every word in the puzzle that you’ll need below, starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

STASH

DIGIT

PINE

TENSE

TRIPE

GIN

SKINS

TEE

May 12

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The full solution for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle is above. We’ve listed every word below starting with those running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

MIDST

TRACT

TILT

OBESE

MOTTO

RIB

ALE

SECTS

May 11

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer for the Knotwords Daily Mini Puzzle for May 11. Below we’ve listed every answer starting with the ones running from left to right, then those running from top to bottom.

MATTE

CHEER

RUM

OBEYS

MACRO

HUB

THEME

EARNS

May 10

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Above is the complete answer to the Knotwords Mini Daily Puzzle for May 10. We’ve listed all the answers below, starting with those running from left to right and then from top to bottom.

ELBOW

SPOOL

RODE

NODES

PRO

BLOOD

ODE

WILDES

These smaller puzzles differ from the primary offerings in Knotwords because they’re much more condensed versions of the same thing. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re easier. The difficulty ramps up over the week in the Daily Puzzles, while in these Mini Puzzles, the difficulty is always the same. This means that the solutions are much trickier to find and understand, forcing you to try to use words that aren’t the first thing that comes to mind. In some ways, they’re better than the main Daily Puzzles because they require less time, but they always leave you wanting more.