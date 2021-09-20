Kokomi talents, abilities, and Ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Kokomi is a 5 Star Catalyst user in Genshin Impact. She is a Hydro character, using her abilities to damage enemies and heal her squad. Much like Barbara, she gets healing boosts based on her Max HP, so it would appear that she has been designed as a direct upgrade for that character.

Attacks

Normal attack – Performs up to three consecutive attacks that take the form of swimming fish, dealing Hydro damage

Charged attack – Consumes a certain amount of stamina to deal area-of-effect Hydro damage after a short casting time.

Plunging attack – Gathering the might of Hydro, Kokomi plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals area-of-effect Hydro damage upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill

Kurage’s Oath

Summons “bake-kurage” created from water that can heal her allies. Using this skill will apply the Wet status to Kokomi. The Bake-Kurage can heal nearby characters while dealing damage to opponents. The healing is based on Kokomi’s Max HP. Kokomi needs timely “refreshment” in order to maintain optimal efficiency.

Elemental Burst

Nereid’s Ascension

The might of Watatsumi descends, dealing Hydro damage to surrounding opponents, before robing Kokomi in a ceremonial garment made from the flowing waters of Sangonomiya.

The Ceremonial Garment has the following effect:

Kokomi’s normal, charged attack, and elemental skill-generated bake-kurage damage is increased based on her max HP.

When her normal and charged attacks hit opponents, Kokomi will restore HP for all nearby party members, and the amount restored is based on her max HP.

Increases Kokomi’s resistance to interruption and allows her to move on the water’s surface.

These effects will be cleared once Kokomi leaves the field.

Passives

Kokomi is interesting as she has four different passive abilities:

Tamanooya’s Casket – If Kokomi’s own Bake-Kurage are on the field when she uses Kaijin Ceremony, the Bake-Kurage’s duration will be refreshed.

Song of Pearls – While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Kaijin Ceremony, the normal and charged attack damage bonus Kokomi gains based on her max HP will receive a further increase based on 15% of her healing bonus.

Princess of Watatsumi – Decreases swimming Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with passive talents that provide the exact same effects.

Flawless Strategy – Kokomi obtains a 25% healing bonus, but a 100% decrease in CRIT Rate.

Constellations

1 At Water’s Edge While donning the Ceremonial garment created by Kaijin Ceremony, the final normal attack in Kokomi’s combo will unleash a swimming fish to deal 30% of her max HP as hydro damage. This damage is not considered normal attack damage. 2 The Clouds Like Waves Rippling Kokomi gains the following Healing Bonuses with regard to characters with 50% or less HP via the following methods. Kurage’s Oath Bake-Kurage: 4.5% of Kokomi’s max HP. Kaijin Ceremony normal and charged attacks: 0.6% of Kokomi’s max HP. 3 The Moon, A ship O’er the Seas Increases the level of Kaijin Ceremony by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. 4 The Moon Overlooks the Waters While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Kaijin Ceremony, Kokomi’s normal attack speed is increased by 10%, and normal attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.8 energy for her. This effect can occur once every 0.2 seconds. 5 All Streams Flow to the Sea Increases the level of Kurage’s Oath by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. 6 Sango Isshin While donning the Ceremonial Garment created by Kaijin Ceremony, Kokomi gains a 40% hydro damage bonus for four seconds after her normal and charged attacks heal a character with 80% or more HP.

Ascension Materials

Talents

We know that you need Teachings, Guides, and Philosophies of Transcience to level up Kokomi’s talents, in conjunction with Spectral Husk, Heart, and Nucleus. Hellfire Butterfly.

Levels