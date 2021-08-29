Kujou Sara talents, abilities, and Ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.1 will introduce Kujou Sara, a follower of Baal and an eager participant in the Vision Hunt Decree. Ball will be available from Wishes in Genshin Impact from September 1, 2021.

Sara is a bow user with an Electro vision. She is also a four-star, so should be sharing her Banner with another character.

Attacks

Normal attack – Perform up to five consecutive shots with a bow

Charged attack – Aim with a precise shot, dealing increased damage. Lightning accumulates on the arrowhead as you charge a shot, dealing Electro damage once fully charged

Plunging attack – Fires off several arrows in mid-air before striking the ground with an area of effect attack upon impact

Elemental Skill

Tengu Stormcall

Sara will retreat rapidly, then summon the Crowfeather. Sara gains the Crowfeather Cover for 18 seconds, when she fires a fully-charged Aimed Shot, the Crowfeather Cover will be consumed and will leave behind a crowfeather at the target location.

Crowfeathers will trigger Tengu Juurai: Ambush after a short time, dealing Electro damage and granting the character an attack bonus based on Kujou Sara’s base attack stats.

Elemental Burst

Subjugation – Koukou Sendou

Cast down Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker, dealing area of effect Electro damage. The Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker breaks into four Tengu Juurai: Stormclusters which also deal area of effect Electro damage. Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker and Tengu Juurai: Stormclusters can give party members an attack bonus just like Tengu Stormcall.

Passives

Land Survey – When dispatched on an expedition in Inazuma, time consumed to complete the expedition is reduced by 25%

Immovable Will – While in the Crowfeather Cover state provided by Tengu Stormcall, Aimed Shot charge times are decreased by 60%

Decorum – When Tengu Juurai: Ambush hits enemies, Sara restores 1.2 energy to all party members for every 100% energy recharge she has. This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds.

Constellations

1 Crows Eye While in the crowfeather cover state provided by Sara’s elemental skill, aimed shot charge times are creased by 60% 2 Dark Wings Unleashing Tengu Stormcall leaves a weaker crowfeather at Sara’s original position that deals 30% of its original damage 3 The War Within Increases the level of Subjugation: Koukou Sentou by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 4 Conclusive Proof The number of Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster released by Subjugation: Koukou Sentou increases to six 5 Spellslinger Increases the level of Tengu Stormcall by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 6 Sin of Pride The Electro damage of characters who have had their attacked increased by Tengu Juurai has its critical damage increased by 60%

Ascension Materials

Talents

We know that you need Teachings, Guides, and Philosophies of Elegance to level up Sara’s talents, in conjunction with Damaged, Stained, and Ominous Masks. We do not know the volume per level at this time.

Levels