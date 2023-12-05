In Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, snagging large monsters is crucial for your team’s success. However, understanding the size mechanic isn’t always easy.

When I picked my starter monsters in DQM: The Dark Prince, I got the tiniest monster possible. Imagine my surprise when suddenly, after playing for about 5 hours, a large Skeleton joined my party. Large monsters can contribute in more ways than you’d initially think — they’re not just large for show. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get Large monsters in DQM: The Dark Prince and help you decide if they’re worth the extra space.

How Does Monster Size Work in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every monster’s icon has an S or an L in the upper left corner. That’s your size indicators — S for small and L for large.

In the overworld, monsters visually vary in size, but that’s not a surefire way to spot the big ones. Sometimes, the overworld size doesn’t guarantee a monster’s categorization. You might spot a big dragon, but that doesn’t necessarily make it a large monster.

Related: Monster List & Areas to Scout Them in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

What makes Large monsters unique besides the aesthetic difference is their ability to do multiple actions per turn. Unlike small monsters, Large monsters can do two or more actions per turn. They also tend to have a beefier resistance in battle. These benefits come at a cost, however. Large monsters occupy two party slots. This means you won’t be bringing four Large monsters into battle anytime soon.

Larger doesn’t always mean better — some small monsters pack a punch, too. For instance, certain monsters already perform multiple actions even when small, which makes enlarging them completely pointless.

How to Get Large Monsters in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Scouting and synthesizing are key to getting Large Monsters in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. You can either find a Large monster or synthesize one with Monty.

Keep an eye out for abnormally large monsters wandering around, and try to scout them into your squad. However, scouting large monsters is a bit of a toss-up; size matters here, but it’s not a precise science.

You can also create your own large monsters through synthesis. To concoct a large monster, you’ll need both a large monster and a big enough small monster as ingredients. It’s all about pairing the right monsters, watching those sizes grow, and eventually synthesizing your colossal creation.