Last Fortress: Underground Codes (January 2023)

The zombies have taken over the world, and there’s little keeping the living from joining their ranks. Except for intricate underground strongholds, where they have to live, farm, research, and ultimately fight back against both the living and the dead. This is the world of Last Fortress: Underground, a mobile strategy game with gacha elements in which you can build up your stronghold, heroes, and troops, then send them out to explore the world, fight other players, and more.

In Last Fortress: Underground, you can redeem codes to earn various rewards, such as resources, boosts, and other goodies. These codes can help you get a head start if you’re just starting, or help you get over a hurdle if you’re already playing the game.

All Last Fortress: Underground codes list

Last Fortress: Underground codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for Last Fortress: Underground.

2023gift — Reward: free rewards. (New)

Last Fortress: Underground codes (Expired)

These are all expired codes for Last Fortress: Underground.

bunker82 — Reward: free rewards.

How to redeem codes in Last Fortress: Underground

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Last Fortress: Underground.

Open Last Fortress: Underground on your device. Press your Avatar icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Press the Settings icon, then press the Military Supplies icon. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the text box. Press the Exchange button to redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Last Fortress: Underground codes

To get all the latest codes for Last Fortress: Underground, you should check back to this article to see if any new codes were added. Besides that, you can follow the game’s Facebook page and the official Discord server to keep in touch with news and any new codes that might be revealed.

Why are my Last Fortress: Underground codes not working?

It’s possible that some codes you entered simply don’t work. This can be due to several possible reasons. First, check that you’ve entered the code exactly as it was listed. Make sure that there are no extra characters or spaces, and that all caps match the code. It can be easier to copy and paste the code from the above list. Also, codes are usually available for one use only, so you won’t be able to redeem extra rewards multiple times. And finally, some codes may have expired and have been added to the list of expired codes.

What is Last Fortress: Underground?

Last Fortress: Underground is a mobile strategy game with gacha elements. In this game, you build an underground fortress to take care of your colony of survivors, while recruiting heroes that perform a variety of duties for the group. You can collect resources, explore the map, and fight zombies and other players in a variety of activities.