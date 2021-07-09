League of Legends Lucian build guide – best items, runes, skills, and combos

Lucian is now available for playing in League of Legends: Wild Rift. The marksman has arrived in the game as part of the ‘Sentinel of Light‘ event along with Senna. Lucian packs a lot of damage in his kit and is most suited for the bot lane. When played efficiently, Lucian is a super mobile champion that is hard to lock down in fights. However, he has a steep learning curve and will take time to master properly.

Best item build for Lucian

Image via Riot Games

Blade of the Ruined King should be the go-to first item for Lucian in most cases. The item synergizes perfectly with his passive and also provides better sustainability due to inherent life steal. This should be followed by building Statikk Shiv as it increases both the Crit Rate and Attack Speed.

When it comes to boots, Ionian Boots of Lucidity is the clear choice for Lucian since it provides additional ability haste. Finally, players can round off the core build by either going for Black Cleaver or Infinity Edge.

Once Lucian has his core items, the remaining build depends upon the situation. If the opponents have stacked armor, Mortal Reminder is a perfect choice as it boosts armor penetration significantly. Players looking for a defensive item can build Guardian Angel orMaw of Malmortius.

Recommended final build: Blade of the Ruined King, Statikk Shiv, Ionian Boots of Lucidity, Infinity Edge, Mortal Reminder, and Guardian Angel.

Best Runes for Lucian

Image via Riot Games

Conqueror should be the default primary keystone for Lucian in most matchups. It allows Lucian to deal a burst of damage in a short span. Brutal is a safe option to pick as the secondary rune option, however, players with an aggressive playstyle can pick Champion instead. The remaining runes depend upon the enemy team composition and matchups. If you are against a heavy damage composition, Bone plating should be the optimal rune. On the other hand, if you need a stronger early game and more sustainability in the laning phase, go for Adaptive Carapace instead. For the final rune, both Sweet Tooth and Pack Hunter are decent options.

Recommended Rune path: Conqueror, Brutal, Adaptive Carapace, and Pack Hunter.

Skills and Combos

Lucian abilities are as follows:

Lightslinger: After using any ability, Lucian’s next basic attack will strike twice.

After using any ability, Lucian’s next basic attack will strike twice. Piercing Light: Lucian fires a bolt of light that can pierce through the target and deals damage to everyone hit by it.

Lucian fires a bolt of light that can pierce through the target and deals damage to everyone hit by it. Ardent Blaze: Lucian shoots light in the shape of a star. Targets struck by the star take damage and are revealed briefly.

Lucian shoots light in the shape of a star. Targets struck by the star take damage and are revealed briefly. Relentless Pursuit: The ability allows Lucian to dash a short distance. Each time Lucian uses his passive, the cooldown of Relentless Pursuit is reduced.

The ability allows Lucian to dash a short distance. Each time Lucian uses his passive, the cooldown of Relentless Pursuit is reduced. The Culling: Lucian rapidly fires a barrage of lightning bolts towards the target. Each bolt deals damage and marks the target briefly.

A lot of Lucian’s damage depends upon using his passive effectively. Threading basic attacks between each ability is an important skill that players need to master while playing Lucian. Here are some of his combos that will help players immensely during games:

Basic trading combo: Basic Attack- Relentless Pursuit-Basic Attack.

Basic Attack- Relentless Pursuit-Basic Attack. Basic trading combo 2 : Piercing Light- Basic Attack- Ardent Blaze- Basic Attack- Relentless Pursuit- Basic Attack.

: Piercing Light- Basic Attack- Ardent Blaze- Basic Attack- Relentless Pursuit- Basic Attack. Post level 6 combo: Relentless Pursuit- Basic Attack- Ardent Blaze- Piercing Light- Basic Attack- The Culling- Basic Attack.

There are more combinations that Lucian can utilize in the game. However, mastering all the skills will take time since it’s not easy to execute all the combos. Players should hop into the practice tool mode and get familiar with Lucian’s abilities and combos before picking the champion in ranked matches.