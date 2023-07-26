Let’s School Research: All Researchable Reforms, Facilities, and Courses
This guide covers all researchable furniture, facilities and courses in Let’s School.
Did all Let’s School have to offer just a couple of limited facilities and introductory courses? Think again. Through research, many new flashy facilities and advanced courses can be unlocked. Unlike other management games that consume resources to do Research, Let’s School has an in-game facility called Research Room that will put Staff to work on researching new courses and facilities for the School. Still, if this resource team is not managed correctly, research times can become too long, halting game progress altogether.
Let’s School: Research Room and Research Proficiency
Early in Let’s School, players can build the Research Room facility. After equipping this room with research desks and a door (I can’t tell how many doorless rooms I’ve created), assign a team of teachers and give them a topic to Research.
Every Research Room will have a Manager in charge, who must have high Management Proficiency stats to prevent the team from getting stressed out. One more researcher can be added to the team for every research desk. Make sure to keep the teachers with the highest Research Proficiency Stats to assemble this team.
How to Unlock More Facilities and Courses in Let’s School
Continuous Research is necessary to progress in Let’s School. For example, after the first two weeks, students will graduate from Grade 2 to Grade 3. They’ll need to start taking new intermediate courses, requiring teachers to get course training.
The only way to unlock more facilities and courses is through Research. More items will become available in the research tree after completing each School Reform. For example, players can build the Staff Training Room and learn intermediate-level courses by completing School Reform I.
How to Increase Research Speed in Let’s School
The playground, which is likely one of the first facilities you’ll unlock, can be researched in less than a day. But as you progress through the game, you’ll notice that investigating the simplest courses can take days or weeks.
Maximize the team’s Research Proficiency to increase research speed in Let’s School. It’s not about placing a few Research Desks and hoping for the best — though having as many desks as possible also helps. The teachers sitting at those desks should have a high Research Proficiency and be led by a manager with high Managing Proficiency to avoid department stress.
A good way to raise a teacher’s proficiency stats is through training, but hiring them with inherent high stats is the best option.
Let’s School – All Researchable Items in Let’s School’s Research Tree
Starter Research Upgrades
|Lifestyle
|Education
|Management
|Food Tent: a facility to seal meals at Schools
|Junior Humanities Courses
– Literature Fundamentals
– Writing Basics
– Reading Basics
|Headmaster’s Office: improves management and school focus
|Playground: a facility to provide entertainment for everyone
|Junior Science Courses
– Algebra Courses
– Mathematics Application Courses
– Geometry Courses
|Campus Security: adds a security facility
|Junior Art Courses
– Music Appreciation
– Oil Painting Appreciation
– Doodling
|Junior Sports Courses
– Health and Fitness
– Warm-Ups
– Indoor Calisthenics
School Reform I Research Upgrades
|Lifestyle
|Education
|Management
|School Store: sell snacks, supplies, and stores in School
|Intermediate Humanities Course
– ESL Fundamentals
– ESL Writing
– ESL Applications
|Staff Training: trains more than one Staff at once
|Temperature and Lights: unlocks amenities to adjust temperature and lighting
|Intermediate Science
Course
– Cellular Biology
– Genetics
– Ecology
|Bicycle Shed: parks bikes
|Hygiene Cleaning: increases cleaning area and efficiency
|Intermediate Art Course
– Intermediate Arts Fundamentals
– Intermediate Artistic Expression
– Intermediate Art Appreciation
|Advanced Research: increases research room star level
|Infirmary: treats illnesses and injuries
|Intermediate Sports Course
– Basic Stamina Training
– Basic Guard Training
– Basic Dexterity Training
|Superior Teaching: increases classroom star level
|Improve relationships: increases students’ relationships
|Emergency drills: provides emergency drill amenities
School Reform II Upgrades
|Lifestyle
|Education
|Management
|Food Upgrade: adds menu options
|Advanced Humanities Course
– Ancient History
– World History
– Modern History
|Corporate Culture: unlocks better management with perks and contracts
|New Stock: unlocks drink vending machine
|Advanced Science Course
– Mechanics
– Thermodynamics
– Electromagnets
|Car Parking Lot: adds a parking lot
|Comfortable Lifestyle: enhances temperature and lightning amenities
|Intermediate Art Course
– Advanced Arts Fundamentals
– Advanced Artistic Expression
– Advanced Art Appreciation
|Advanced Teaching: increases classroom star level
|Educational Entertainment: unlocks educational furniture
|Intermediate Sports Course
– Advanced Stamina Training
– Advanced Guard Training
– Advanced Dexterity Training
|Assembly Hall: increases the number of speech topics
|Student Guidance Office: helps students with their mental health
School Reform III Upgrades
|Lifestyle
|Education
|Management
|Desert Shop: sells sweets
|Humanities Expansion Course
– Social Studies
– Politics and Law
– Economics
|Corporate Culture: unlocks better management with perks and contracts
|Campus Supermarket: buy anything and everything
|Science Expansion Course
– Inorganic Chemistry
– Organic Chemistry
– Chemical Analysis
|Car Parking Lot: adds a parking lot
|Smart Lifestyle: adds high-tech amenities
|Art Expansion Course
– Expert Arts Fundamentals
– Expert Artistic Expression
– Expert Art Appreciation
|Advanced Teaching: increases classroom star level
|Campus Arcade: play games at school, legally
|Sports Expansion Course
– Expert Stamina Training
– Expert Guard Training
– Expert Dexterity Training
|Assembly Hall: increases the number of speech topics
|Hygiene Mandate: automatically cleans everything
|Accessible Campus: includes accessibility features
|Live in Harmony: improves friendships