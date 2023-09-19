Lies of P: All Cryptic Vessels Locations & Solutions

Lies of P is a punishing game on all fronts. The bosses will drain your health if you miss a parry or dodge even slightly late, while the puzzles show no mercy. Sure, you won’t lose any health for not completing the Cryptic Vessel puzzles in LoP. Still, you’ll waste tons of time figuring out the hints and photograph locations once decrypted. Not to mention, all areas are crawling with enemies, which makes exploration highly difficult. I can’t tell you how often I’ve squinted my eyes toward a faraway location, debating if sacrificing my life for another stylish Pinnochio outfit was worth it.

How to Solve Cryptic Vessel Puzzles in Lies of P

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lies of P Cryptic Vessels are items you’ll encounter through exploration and, on rare occasions, through purchases. This treasure map is waiting to be deciphered, but Pinocchio can’t do it alone. To decipher a Cryptic Vessel, speak with Lorenzini Venigni and select the option to Decrypt the vessel.

Related: Lies of P: All 5 Trinity Key Riddle Answers & All Trinity Sanctum Locations

When he’s done with the process, he’ll hand over a Decryption item, which is, in short, a page with photographs and vague hints about the location or NPC that holds the treasure. In many cases, there will be more than one hint, which means there’s more than one step to take. Following these hints and solving the Cryptic Vessel puzzles will earn rewards like exclusive apparel and legion calibers.

Though the first Cryptic Vessel can be unlocked during Chapter 4, some will only be available later in the game, as this mechanic carries on as far as Chapter 8. Still, no overarching quest is holding you back from only going after the vessels you like. If the rewards seem interesting, go for it; otherwise, you can skip that particular Cryptic Vessel.

Lies of P: Crafted Cryptic Vessel Solution

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location Where to Find It Cryptic Vessel Solution St. Frangelico Cathedral At the bottom of the Cathedral, kick the brazier over the degraded water to dispel it. Candles surround a chest in the center of the room; a Crafted Cryptic Vessel is here. 1. Head to Krat City Hall and throw an item at the puppet hanging on the bridge with the Purge Puppets sign.



2. Pick up the Letter with the Refugee’s Address and head to the house on Elysion Boulevard. Once there, open the room at the 221B address with the key.



3. Open the cabinet inside the house to get an Owl Doctor’s Hunting Apparel and some Quartz.

Lies of P: Jeweled Cryptic Vessel Solution

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location Where to Find It Cryptic Vessel Solution Estella Opera House Where to Find It: On the top floor of the Opera House, climb the ladder in a room with a hole in the center to find a chest with the Jeweled Crptic Vessel. 1. Head to Cerasani Alley and look for a lonely, isolated barrel.

2. Use the check-the-ground gesture to get The Atoned’s Hunting Apparel and a Legion Caliber.

Lies of P: Old Cryptic Vessel Solution

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location Where to Find It Cryptic Vessel Solution Barren Swamp Bridge Speak with Rookie Explorer Hugo near the gates to learn about the treasures. 1. Teleport to Path of the Pilgrim.

2. Speak with the Slum Resident to get the Robber’s Shack Key.

3. Interact with the wooden door behind you, to the left, to get a Life Amulet and a Legion Caliber.

Lies of P: Rusty Cryptic Vessel Solution

Screenshot by Gamepur

Location Where to Find It Cryptic Vessel Solution Collapsed Street Purchase from Poledina’s shop. This will require the first store extension. 1. Teleport to Barren Swamp Bridge and enter the newly unlocked area.

2. Walk straight past Hermit’s Lair.

3. There’ll be a cabinet with Black Cat’s Hunting Apparel and Quartz.

Lies of P: Mechanical Cryptic Vessel Solution

Screenshot by Gamepur