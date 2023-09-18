Lies of P Level Up Guide: How to Level Up & All Stats Explained

Leveling up is a crucial RPG element, and skill point allocation is standard. However, Lies of P draws heavily from previous Soulslike games and even gives the leveling-up mechanic its own spin. The result is a highly controversial mechanic that you either love or hate, but regardless of your feelings toward it, you’ll have to learn how to use it.

How to Level Up in Lies of P

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Lies of P, leveling up requires two things: Ergo, the in-game currency, and Stargazers, a weird light-blue device. Ergo is earned by defeating enemies or even selling items. Yes, in essence, EXP and Money are one in this game. But to make matters easier for you, there are two types of Ergo:

Basic Ergo is obtained from regular enemies. Use it to enhance your character or purchase items.

is obtained from regular enemies. Use it to enhance your character or purchase items. Special Ergo is rarer and often obtained from boss battles, so it’s best saved for leveling up due to its scarcity.

Just like in other Soulslike games, if you perish, you drop your Ergo, and it’s only recoverable if you can return to the spot of your demise without meeting the same fate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To level up, visit Stargazers early on, but once you’ve advanced to Hotel Krat, speak with Sophia near the grand Stargazer to enhance your abilities. The Stargazers double as teleportation points.

When you level up, your stat increases depending on your equipment. Here’s how it works:

Your primary weapon (arm) affects Motivity or Technique .

(arm) affects or . Your Legion ability influences Advances .

ability influences . Your chosen equipment can impact your capacity and other stats.

Related: Lies of P: Which Combat Style Should You Choose

Consider your playstyle and preferred weapon types when allocating stat points. Stamina (Vigor) is an excellent all-around investment, enhancing your overall mobility.

Keep in mind that you can always respec your character with Sofia’s help in the full game.

Lies of P: All Stats Explained

Screenshot by Gamepur