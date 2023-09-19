Lies of P: All 5 Trinity Key Riddle Answers & All Trinity Sanctum Locations
Uncover all the secret locations of the Trinity Keys and Trinity Sanctums to solve Arlecchino’s Riddles in Lies of P.
Lies of P’s King of Riddles, Arlecchino, has a series of puzzles set up all over Krat for us. Every time the distant sound of a ringing payphone is perceived, rush to answer Arlecchino’s call and choose the correct riddle answer to get a Trinity Key. There are five riddles to be solved throughout the map, which earn you five trinity keys in return. These keys open these dark green double doors known as Trinity Sanctums, which are particularly well hidden and stash away some of the game’s coolest-looking outfits.
All Trinity Key Riddle Locations & Correct Answers in Lies of P
Lies of P: How to Get Trinity Key 1 & Location
|Arlecchino Riddle 1
|Correct Answer
|Location
|By morning, it walks on feet numbering four.
Ad mid-day, just two, no less and no more.
It walks on three feet when the evening arrives.
And if you solve this, then I’ll know you’re alive!
|Answer Human
to get the first Trinity Key.
|Look for the first Arlecchino Riddle Phone in Lies of P after the Scrapped Watchman boss fight in Krat City Hall. Near the hanging sign in the Venigni Works entrance, turn to the right and look for the first ringing phone in Lies of P.
Lies of P: How to Get Trinity Key 2 & Location
|Arlecchino Riddle 2
|Correct Answer
|Location
|I stand tall and proud when I’m young and bold.
But I’m short and humble once I’ve gotten old.
What am I?
|Answer Candle
to get the second Trinity Key.
|Interact with the same phone after the Fallen Archbishop Andreus boss fights to get the second Arlecchino Riddle Phone in Lies of P.
Lies of P: How to Get Trinity Key 3 & Location
|Arlecchino Riddle 3
|Correct Answer
|Location
|Think about this, whatever it takes:
What cannot be used before it breaks?
|Answer Egg
to get the third Trinity Key after solving the statue puzzle.
|The third ringing phone is in the Town Hall Stargazer but won’t become available until after defeating the King of Puppets. Once in this area, follow these steps:
1. Take a left at the Red Lobster Inn’s entrance.
2. Climb the ladder to the square’s gate right.
3. From up here, follow the ringing noises to the left.
How to Solve the Cold Woman Satues Puzzle in Lies of P
After answering the third Arlecchino riddle in Lies of P, the third Trinity Key won’t just be handed out to you. Instead, there’s a puzzle to be solved downstairs to the ringing phone.
Related: Lies of P Level Up Guide: How to Level Up & All Stats Explained
In this room, there’s a pair of statues that are meant to represent a couple. One of them, presumably the “cold woman,” is facing away from the other. Rotate this statue so that both statues are facing each other. The third Trinity Key is stashed away in a secret door that’s under the Grand Exhibition sign.
Lies of P: How to Get Trinity Key 4 & Location
|Arlecchino Riddle 4
|Correct Answer
|Location
|This blue flower has many ways to take root.
But only on one man does it ever bear fruit.
|Answer Ergo
to get the fourth Trinity Key.
|The fourth ringing phone becomes available after defeating the Great Monster of the Swamp. In Krat Central Station Street, head through the Stargazer’s archway and take a left. Follow this path until you start hearing a ringing telephone.
Lies of P: How to Get Trinity Key 5 & Location
|Arlecchino Riddle 5
|Correct Answer
|Location
|Is Geppetto’s creation a killer? CONFESS!
|Answer No
to get the fifth Trinity Key.
|After unlocking all four Sanctums, head back to the Krat Central Station phone for one final riddle.
All Trinity Key Sanctum Locations in Lies of P
|Trinity Sanctum Door
|Trinity Sanctum Number
|Trinity Sanctum Location
|How to Find Trinity Sanctum
|Arlecchino Reward
|1
|Workshop Union Culvert
|1. From the Stargazer here, head up the stairs and take a right upon reaching a dead end.
2. Avoid the incoming fireball by sticking to the right side.
3. Enter the door on the right, but be careful with the swinging robot.
4. Walk past the Black Cat and Red Fox
5. Take a right toward the vent system and then a left toward a tiny hallway.
6. Follow the path until you spot a dark green door with a triangle shape above the right handle.
|Open the cabinet inside the first Trinity Key Sanctum to get a Blue Blood’s Tailcoat and some Quartz.
|2
|St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel
|1. Teleport to the St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel Stargazer
2. Head through the door left to the chapel’s altar.
3. Use the crumbling stairs to reach a lower level and take a right to find a ladder.
4. Down here, head through the left hallway and take a right behind the cage walls.
5. Jump on the lift and only walk off when you reach the upper floor.
6. Walk on the wooden planks interrupted by the windmills (and try not to fall like I did to avoid sudden death).
7. Take a left and follow the trail down a hallway with stairs.
8. Head up the ladder and avoid the incoming fireballs while sticking to the left to find the second Trinity Key Sanctum.
|Open the cabinet to find a Black Cat’s Amulet and a Monster Sweeper’s Hunting Apparel.
|3
|Estella Opera House Entrance
|1. Teleport to the Estella Opera House Entrance.
2. Walk through the entrance and keep heading forward up the stairs and doors.
3. In the crumbling area, drop down to the lower floor and look behind you to spot the third Trinity Key Sanctum.
|Open the cabinet to get a Belford Superior Radiation Converter and some Quartz.
|4
|Krat Central Station Lobby
|1. Teleport to the Krat Central Station Lobby.
2. Walk up the stairs and enter the first door to the left to find the fourth Trinity Key Sanctum.
|Open the cabinet to find a Workshop Master’s Workwear and a Carrier’s Amulet.
|5
|Arche Abbey Outer Wall
|1. From the Arche Abbey Outer Wall Stargazer, head up the ladder.
2. Once upstairs, you’ll find a second ladder to climb to the left.
3. Follow the stairs up, and then keep walking forward until you run into a set of stairs heading to a lower platform.
4. Walk over to the other side through the wooden plank
5. Take a left to go down another ladder.
6. Right next to a giant statue with two bottles will be the last Trinity Key Sanctum.
|Speak with Arlecchino to get an Alchemist’s Cape & Quartz.