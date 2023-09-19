Lies of P: All 5 Trinity Key Riddle Answers & All Trinity Sanctum Locations

Lies of P’s King of Riddles, Arlecchino, has a series of puzzles set up all over Krat for us. Every time the distant sound of a ringing payphone is perceived, rush to answer Arlecchino’s call and choose the correct riddle answer to get a Trinity Key. There are five riddles to be solved throughout the map, which earn you five trinity keys in return. These keys open these dark green double doors known as Trinity Sanctums, which are particularly well hidden and stash away some of the game’s coolest-looking outfits.

All Trinity Key Riddle Locations & Correct Answers in Lies of P

Lies of P: How to Get Trinity Key 1 & Location

Arlecchino Riddle 1 Correct Answer Location By morning, it walks on feet numbering four.

Ad mid-day, just two, no less and no more.

It walks on three feet when the evening arrives.

And if you solve this, then I’ll know you’re alive! Answer Human

to get the first Trinity Key. Look for the first Arlecchino Riddle Phone in Lies of P after the Scrapped Watchman boss fight in Krat City Hall. Near the hanging sign in the Venigni Works entrance, turn to the right and look for the first ringing phone in Lies of P.

Lies of P: How to Get Trinity Key 2 & Location

Arlecchino Riddle 2 Correct Answer Location I stand tall and proud when I’m young and bold.

But I’m short and humble once I’ve gotten old.

What am I? Answer Candle

to get the second Trinity Key. Interact with the same phone after the Fallen Archbishop Andreus boss fights to get the second Arlecchino Riddle Phone in Lies of P.

Lies of P: How to Get Trinity Key 3 & Location

Arlecchino Riddle 3 Correct Answer Location Think about this, whatever it takes:

What cannot be used before it breaks? Answer Egg

to get the third Trinity Key after solving the statue puzzle. The third ringing phone is in the Town Hall Stargazer but won’t become available until after defeating the King of Puppets. Once in this area, follow these steps:



1. Take a left at the Red Lobster Inn’s entrance.

2. Climb the ladder to the square’s gate right.

3. From up here, follow the ringing noises to the left.

How to Solve the Cold Woman Satues Puzzle in Lies of P

After answering the third Arlecchino riddle in Lies of P, the third Trinity Key won’t just be handed out to you. Instead, there’s a puzzle to be solved downstairs to the ringing phone.

In this room, there’s a pair of statues that are meant to represent a couple. One of them, presumably the “cold woman,” is facing away from the other. Rotate this statue so that both statues are facing each other. The third Trinity Key is stashed away in a secret door that’s under the Grand Exhibition sign.

Lies of P: How to Get Trinity Key 4 & Location

Arlecchino Riddle 4 Correct Answer Location This blue flower has many ways to take root.

But only on one man does it ever bear fruit. Answer Ergo

to get the fourth Trinity Key. The fourth ringing phone becomes available after defeating the Great Monster of the Swamp. In Krat Central Station Street, head through the Stargazer’s archway and take a left. Follow this path until you start hearing a ringing telephone.

Lies of P: How to Get Trinity Key 5 & Location

Arlecchino Riddle 5 Correct Answer Location Is Geppetto’s creation a killer? CONFESS! Answer No

to get the fifth Trinity Key. After unlocking all four Sanctums, head back to the Krat Central Station phone for one final riddle.

All Trinity Key Sanctum Locations in Lies of P

