Lost Ark: Heartbeat Island event guide

Lost Ark’s Heartbeat Island is the next event island in the game. Like all event islands, this location allows you to complete a series of quests and activities to earn Festival Coins. These Coins can be exchanged through an event shop, which gives you important rewards such as honing materials, Pirate Coins, Life Shards, and more.

The Heartbeat Island is located West of Anikka and can be visited at any time. Like the island before it, you can use the Ocean Liner feature to get to the island quickly after visiting it once. Similarly, you’ll be able to visit this island with multiple characters.

Here is the location of Heartbeat Island:

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first arrive at the island, you’ll have to complete a short quest that introduces you to the mechanics of the island. You’ll be rewarded 100 Festival Coins for completing this quest, which just involves doing some dances and emoting an NPC.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Very Best Dance

The Very Best Dance is the first co-op event on Heartbeat Island. In this event, you’ll have to work with others on the island to do enough dancing in the locations marked below. Players will have to perform the Umarka dance on the right, or a regular dance on the left. This event is available every hour, on the fifty-minute mark. You can participate in this event at 12:50, 1:50, 2:50, etc.

Shining Night of Arkesia

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Shining Night of Arkesia is the second co-op event on Heartbeat Island. In this event, you’ll have to use a nightstick found in the area above to deal damage to a boss. As you deal damage, the boss will drop Festival Coins that you can use at the event shop. Whack the boss as much as you can to get the most coins. It’s recommended to unequip your gear, as the boss will deal tons of damage regardless, and you don’t want to waste silver repairing that gear.

This event is available every hour on the dot. It’s recommended you arrive at the island around fifty minutes in to complete both co-op quests.

Daily Quests

There are easy daily quests on the island you can do as well to earn Festival Coins. You can participate in three daily quests that give 100 Festival Coins each. These quests simply task you with standing in an area for around three minutes. Here are the locations of all the quests:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rewards

Visit the island’s Event Shop to redeem your Festival Coins to earn special rewards. These rewards include honing materials that you’ll need to level up your characters. The Event Shop can be found at the location below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are all the rewards you can earn in the Event Shop:

Special Sales

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Honing Materials

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur