Madden 22: All classes in The Yard – Skills, abilities, and more
Time to plan loadouts.
The Yard is back for Madden 22, and once again, classes are the name of the game. Classes play a big role in loadouts, as not only are Madden users tasked to pick from one of three different physiques (Balanced, Bruiser, Agile), but a class would also need to be selected. Classes are usually position-specific, and do provide boosts should you play in that particular position. We should note that each class has different abilities, skills, and some also provide natural ratings boosts and downgrades.
So, what classes are in The Yard for Madden 22? Let’s take a look at all of them, plus the attributes of each class.
The General
- Recommended Physique: Bruiser
- Position: QB
- Abilities: Bazooka (X-Factor), Hot Route Master, Protected, Pocket Deadeye
- Skills: Power, Accuracy, Pocket Presence, Stability, Speed
- Ratings Adjustments: Break Sack +2, Throw Under Pressure -5
The Magician
- Recommended Physique: Balanced
- Position: QB
- Abilities: Run & Gun (X-Factor)
- Skills: Power, Accuracy, Improvising, Quickness, Stability, Speed
- Ratings Adjustments: None
Lightspeed
- Recommended Physique: Agile
- Position: QB
- Abilities: Truzz (X-Factor), Escape Artist, Fastbreak, Dashing Deadeye
- Skills: Power, Ball Carrier, Accuracy, Quickness, Speed
- Ratings Adjustments: Acceleration +2, Deep Throw Accuracy -3
The Shadow
- Recommended Physique: Balanced
- Position: HB
- Abilities: First One Free (X-Factor), Spin Cycle, Clutch, Human Joystick
- Skills: Ball Carrier, Quickness, Speed, Skill Moves, Stability, Fitness
- Ratings Adjustments: None
Juggernaut
- Recommended Physique: Bruiser
- Position: HB
- Abilities: Freight Train (X-Factor), Bulldozer, Arm Bar, Tank
- Skills: Ball Carrier, Quickness, Speed, Skill Moves, Stability, Fitness
- Ratings Adjustments: Stamina +2, Acceleration -3, Change of Direction -3
Double Agent
- Recommended Physique: Agile
- Position: HB
- Abilities: Satellite (X-Factor), Backfield Mismatch, RB Apprentice, Short in Elite
- Skills: Ball Carrier, Quickness, Speed, Skill Moves, Catching , Fitness
- Ratings Adjustments: Catch +2, Speed -3
Moonshot
- Recommended Physique: Balanced
- Position: WR
- Abilities: Mosses (X-Factor), Outside Apprentice, Deep Out Elite, Deep in Elite
- Skills: Catching, Speed, Quickness, Skill Moves, Fitness
- Ratings Adjustments: None
Pathfinder
- Recommended Physique: Bruiser
- Position: WR
- Abilities: YAC ‘Em Up (X-Factor), WR Apprentice, Grab-N-Go, Closer
- Skills: Catching, Speed, Quickness, Stability, Fitness
- Ratings Adjustments: Acceleration +2, Change of Direction +2, Speed -3
Lucky 7’s
- Recommended Physique: Agile
- Position: WR
- Abilities: RAC’ Em Up (X-Factor), Slot Apprentice, Matchup Nightmare, Slot-O-Matic
- Skills: Catching, Speed, Quickness, Skill Moves, Stability, Fitness
- Ratings Adjustments: Catch +5, Acceleration -4, Change of Direction -4,
Hawk
- Recommended Physique: Agile
- Position: LB
- Abilities: Zone Hawk (X-Factor), Short Route KO, Medium Route KO, Lurker
- Skills: Coverage, Tackling, Quickness, Speed, Catching
- Ratings Adjustments: Hit Power +2, Speed -3
Infiltrator
- Recommended Physique: Bruiser
- Position: LB
- Abilities: Avalanche (X-Factor), Lumberjack, Strip Specialist, Secure Tackler
- Skills: Tackling, Run Stopping, Quickness, Speed, Fitness
- Ratings Adjustments: Fitness +2, Block Shedding -3
Mojo
- Recommended Physique: Agile
- Position: WR
- Abilities: Bottleneck (X-Factor), Pick Artist, Route Appearance, Deep Route KO
- Skills: Coverage, Catching, Quickness, Speed, Tackling
- Ratings Adjustments: Man Coverage +2, Zone Coverage +2, Catch -3
The Freak
- Recommended Physique: Balanced
- Position: LB
- Abilities: Wrecking Ball (X-Factor), Energizer, Under Pressure, Tackle Supreme
- Skills: Tackling, Ball Carrier, Skill Moves, Speed, Stability, Quickness, Coverage
- Ratings Adjustments: None
Goliath
- Recommended Physique: Agile
- Position: LB
- Abilities: Vanguard (X-Factor), Honorary Lineman, Backlash, Short Out Elite
- Skills: Tackling, Speed, Quickness, Catching, Coverage, Stability, Skill Moves
- Ratings Adjustments: Man Coverage +2, Zone Coverage +2, Tackle _3
Hitman
- Recommended Physique: Balanced
- Position: QB
- Abilities: Shutdown (X-Factor), Acrobat, Gusty Scrambler, Tip Drill
- Skills: Power, Pocket Improv, Tackling, Quickness, Speed, Coverage, Stability
- Ratings Adjustments: None
All Skills can be upgraded by five skill points. Additionally, all classes, aside from The General, Infiltrator, and Mojo, start out at 80 OVR. The General starts users out at 79 OVR, while Infiltrator and Mojo begin at 81 OVR.