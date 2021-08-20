Madden 22: All classes in The Yard – Skills, abilities, and more

The Yard is back for Madden 22, and once again, classes are the name of the game. Classes play a big role in loadouts, as not only are Madden users tasked to pick from one of three different physiques (Balanced, Bruiser, Agile), but a class would also need to be selected. Classes are usually position-specific, and do provide boosts should you play in that particular position. We should note that each class has different abilities, skills, and some also provide natural ratings boosts and downgrades.

So, what classes are in The Yard for Madden 22? Let’s take a look at all of them, plus the attributes of each class.

The General

Recommended Physique: Bruiser

Bruiser Position: QB

QB Abilities: Bazooka (X-Factor), Hot Route Master, Protected, Pocket Deadeye

Bazooka (X-Factor), Hot Route Master, Protected, Pocket Deadeye Skills: Power, Accuracy, Pocket Presence, Stability, Speed

Power, Accuracy, Pocket Presence, Stability, Speed Ratings Adjustments: Break Sack +2, Throw Under Pressure -5

The Magician

Recommended Physique: Balanced

Balanced Position: QB

QB Abilities: Run & Gun (X-Factor)

Run & Gun (X-Factor) Skills: Power, Accuracy, Improvising, Quickness, Stability, Speed

Power, Accuracy, Improvising, Quickness, Stability, Speed Ratings Adjustments: None

Lightspeed

Recommended Physique: Agile

Agile Position: QB

QB Abilities: Truzz (X-Factor), Escape Artist, Fastbreak, Dashing Deadeye

Truzz (X-Factor), Escape Artist, Fastbreak, Dashing Deadeye Skills: Power, Ball Carrier, Accuracy, Quickness, Speed

Power, Ball Carrier, Accuracy, Quickness, Speed Ratings Adjustments: Acceleration +2, Deep Throw Accuracy -3

The Shadow

Recommended Physique: Balanced

Balanced Position: HB

HB Abilities: First One Free (X-Factor), Spin Cycle, Clutch, Human Joystick

First One Free (X-Factor), Spin Cycle, Clutch, Human Joystick Skills: Ball Carrier, Quickness, Speed, Skill Moves, Stability, Fitness

Ball Carrier, Quickness, Speed, Skill Moves, Stability, Fitness Ratings Adjustments: None

Juggernaut

Recommended Physique: Bruiser

Bruiser Position: HB

HB Abilities: Freight Train (X-Factor), Bulldozer, Arm Bar, Tank

Freight Train (X-Factor), Bulldozer, Arm Bar, Tank Skills: Ball Carrier, Quickness, Speed, Skill Moves, Stability, Fitness

Ball Carrier, Quickness, Speed, Skill Moves, Stability, Fitness Ratings Adjustments: Stamina +2, Acceleration -3, Change of Direction -3

Double Agent

Recommended Physique: Agile

Agile Position: HB

HB Abilities: Satellite (X-Factor), Backfield Mismatch, RB Apprentice, Short in Elite

Satellite (X-Factor), Backfield Mismatch, RB Apprentice, Short in Elite Skills: Ball Carrier, Quickness, Speed, Skill Moves, Catching , Fitness

Ball Carrier, Quickness, Speed, Skill Moves, Catching , Fitness Ratings Adjustments: Catch +2, Speed -3

Moonshot

Recommended Physique: Balanced

Balanced Position: WR

WR Abilities: Mosses (X-Factor), Outside Apprentice, Deep Out Elite, Deep in Elite

Mosses (X-Factor), Outside Apprentice, Deep Out Elite, Deep in Elite Skills: Catching, Speed, Quickness, Skill Moves, Fitness

Catching, Speed, Quickness, Skill Moves, Fitness Ratings Adjustments: None

Pathfinder

Recommended Physique: Bruiser

Bruiser Position: WR

WR Abilities: YAC ‘Em Up (X-Factor), WR Apprentice, Grab-N-Go, Closer

YAC ‘Em Up (X-Factor), WR Apprentice, Grab-N-Go, Closer Skills: Catching, Speed, Quickness, Stability, Fitness

Catching, Speed, Quickness, Stability, Fitness Ratings Adjustments: Acceleration +2, Change of Direction +2, Speed -3

Lucky 7’s

Recommended Physique: Agile

Agile Position: WR

WR Abilities: RAC’ Em Up (X-Factor), Slot Apprentice, Matchup Nightmare, Slot-O-Matic

RAC’ Em Up (X-Factor), Slot Apprentice, Matchup Nightmare, Slot-O-Matic Skills: Catching, Speed, Quickness, Skill Moves, Stability, Fitness

Catching, Speed, Quickness, Skill Moves, Stability, Fitness Ratings Adjustments: Catch +5, Acceleration -4, Change of Direction -4,

Hawk

Recommended Physique: Agile

Agile Position: LB

LB Abilities: Zone Hawk (X-Factor), Short Route KO, Medium Route KO, Lurker

Zone Hawk (X-Factor), Short Route KO, Medium Route KO, Lurker Skills: Coverage, Tackling, Quickness, Speed, Catching

Coverage, Tackling, Quickness, Speed, Catching Ratings Adjustments: Hit Power +2, Speed -3

Infiltrator

Recommended Physique: Bruiser

Bruiser Position: LB

LB Abilities: Avalanche (X-Factor), Lumberjack, Strip Specialist, Secure Tackler

Avalanche (X-Factor), Lumberjack, Strip Specialist, Secure Tackler Skills: Tackling, Run Stopping, Quickness, Speed, Fitness

Tackling, Run Stopping, Quickness, Speed, Fitness Ratings Adjustments: Fitness +2, Block Shedding -3

Mojo

Recommended Physique: Agile

Agile Position: WR

WR Abilities: Bottleneck (X-Factor), Pick Artist, Route Appearance, Deep Route KO

Bottleneck (X-Factor), Pick Artist, Route Appearance, Deep Route KO Skills: Coverage, Catching, Quickness, Speed, Tackling

Coverage, Catching, Quickness, Speed, Tackling Ratings Adjustments: Man Coverage +2, Zone Coverage +2, Catch -3

The Freak

Recommended Physique: Balanced

Balanced Position: LB

LB Abilities: Wrecking Ball (X-Factor), Energizer, Under Pressure, Tackle Supreme

Wrecking Ball (X-Factor), Energizer, Under Pressure, Tackle Supreme Skills: Tackling, Ball Carrier, Skill Moves, Speed, Stability, Quickness, Coverage

Tackling, Ball Carrier, Skill Moves, Speed, Stability, Quickness, Coverage Ratings Adjustments: None

Goliath

Recommended Physique: Agile

Agile Position: LB

LB Abilities: Vanguard (X-Factor), Honorary Lineman, Backlash, Short Out Elite

Vanguard (X-Factor), Honorary Lineman, Backlash, Short Out Elite Skills: Tackling, Speed, Quickness, Catching, Coverage, Stability, Skill Moves

Tackling, Speed, Quickness, Catching, Coverage, Stability, Skill Moves Ratings Adjustments: Man Coverage +2, Zone Coverage +2, Tackle _3

Hitman

Recommended Physique: Balanced

Balanced Position: QB

QB Abilities: Shutdown (X-Factor), Acrobat, Gusty Scrambler, Tip Drill

Shutdown (X-Factor), Acrobat, Gusty Scrambler, Tip Drill Skills: Power, Pocket Improv, Tackling, Quickness, Speed, Coverage, Stability

Power, Pocket Improv, Tackling, Quickness, Speed, Coverage, Stability Ratings Adjustments: None

All Skills can be upgraded by five skill points. Additionally, all classes, aside from The General, Infiltrator, and Mojo, start out at 80 OVR. The General starts users out at 79 OVR, while Infiltrator and Mojo begin at 81 OVR.