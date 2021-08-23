Madden 22: How to get skill points and upgrade ratings in The Yard

In Madden 22’s The Yard, each class has a set number of skills. These skills represent the key attributes of each class, and for The Yard, Madden users can upgrade these traits. Skills can be upgraded using the aptly-named skill points, and each skill can be boosted five times with these particular points. But how do you acquire these points, and how can you upgrade these traits? Let’s go over what you need to do.

First off, make sure you are actively using the class you want to upgrade. There are quite a few different ones, so if you don’t know which class to use, consult with our list of all the classes in The Yard.

You can only earn skill points for a class while using that particular one. So, if you want to upgrade The General, for example, you need to use it and earn skill points that are specific to it. To ensure that you have the class that you want to upgrade active, make sure to do this. Before you enter a game, Madden will ask whether you want to Edit Class, That option can be found under the option to enter the position and team selection screen. Select the desired class, and you’re all set.

After this has been done, you will then need to play with your character in The Yard. Games will yield Class Rep, which is essentially the amount of experience points for each class. And in fact, you can earn more Class Rep for hitting big plays in games, such as throwing a passing touchdown, or hitting TDs of 20 or more yards.

Class skill points are generally reward once you hit unlock new levels. Again, Class Rep is critical here, and the reason is because you will need a certain amount of Class Rep in order to progress to new levels.

Once you have unlocked a skill point for your class, you can then insert it into a particular skill. To do this, go back to the class selection screen, and scroll down to the skills portion. Select it, and then choose the skill you want to upgrade. Insert an available skill point, and you’ll know when this is done right when an open space is filled in green. Save it, and you have successfully upgraded skill ratings in The Yard.