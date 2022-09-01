Madden 23: How to complete Campus Heroes Derick Johnson and Michael Crabtree Champion Sets

College football season is here, and Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) is getting into the season with the return of the Campus Heroes program. This program honors current and former NFL players who were stars of the college football world at one point, and that’s no different for Madden 23. On September 1, EA Sports released two new Campus Heroes Champion sets, each featuring a 90 OVR player. They are former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson and former 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

So, how can you add Johnson or Crabtree to your team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Campus Heroes Champion Crabtree & Johnson Sets

First, let’s take a look at the stats for each, starting with Derrick Johnson:

Screenshot by Gamepur

And for Michael Crabtree:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete either of the two, you’ll need to obtain five 87 OVR Campus Heroes players and enter those cards into those sets. Upon doing that, you’ll get either Crabtree or Johnson, depending on preference. The good news with these sets is that the cards that are submitted into these sets won’t be destroyed. After completing either set, the five 87 OVR Campus Heroes cards will be returned to you, but those will be account-bound (BND) and can’t be used in another set or sold.

Related: How to customize characters in The Yard for Madden 23

87 OVR cards can be obtained in a variety of different ways. For one, 87 OVR cards can be obtained from packs, the Auction House, or by doing other sets. You’ll also earn a few by completing specific objectives or competing in the new House Rules games.

The Campus All-Campus Hero (87 OVR) sets require four 84 OVR Campus Heroes players, as well as six 80 OVR Campus Heroes cards. Packs and the Auction House can help with the lower OVR cards, as can sets. 80 and 84 OVR Campus Heroes cards can be obtained via the 80 OVR Underclassmen Player Gold Exchange, 80 OVR Underclassmen Player Elite Exchange, the 80+ OVR Campus Hero Player set (seven 78-79 OVR cards), and the 84 OVR Varsity Player (five 80 OVR Campus Heroes) set.