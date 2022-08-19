Madden 23: How to get and use Training Points in MUT

Madden is back for another year, and so is Madden Ultimate Team (MUT). MUT offers users the chance to upgrade certain cards in the game by using a form of currency called Training. So, how does one get Training and how exactly can it be used? Let’s take a look at what you need to know about Training in Madden 23.

How to get Training

Training is much like MUT Coins and Cred, in the sense that it is a kind of currency in Madden NFL 23. The best way to get Training is by quick selling players. Each player in Madden 23 has a Quick Sell value for getting Coins, as well as Training. The higher a player’s OVR, the higher the Training bonus will be.

How to use Training

Now, we should mention that some cards, such as core series items, can’t have their attributes upgraded. However, Training can be used on those cards to unlock their Team Chemistry and Ability slots.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Others, such as MUT Captains and promo cards like Headliners, can be boosted up. To power up a card, select a MUT card in your collection or lineup and select ‘Player Options’ (X/Square). Then, select ‘Upgrade’ and then look at the upgrade options. This should be noted on the left-hand side of the screen, and the number of Training Points needed should be denoted next to the purple UT icon.

Powering up cards is important for a few reasons. One, it gives cards a nice rating boost. But more importantly, upgrading cards with Training points also unlocks special Superstar and X-Factor ability slots. For an additional Training point fee (which in most cases, is quite large), you can add X-Factors to power-up eligible cards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastly, we should mention that you can look for refunds on Training points spent on cards. Keep in mind, though, that you won’t get back the full cost spent to upgrade a player.

To get a Training refund, go back to the screen where you powered up the card. Go to the previous upgrades slot, and hit A/X to receive a partial Training refund.