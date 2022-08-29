Madden 23: Is MUT down? How to check

Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) is the marquee game mode in Madden 23, and has been for quite some time. Given that, it shouldn’t shock many that with such a large player base in MUT at any given time, problems can arise on EA’s end. This can mean server problems, or technical issues that could lead to a gate on MUT. So, how can you know when MUT is down? Let’s help you out.

Is MUT down? How to check

The best way to check to see if there are any MUT-related issues is via the Madden Direct Twitter account. This account gives updates on the mode, including whether the mode needs to be gated due to technical difficulties. Here’s an example of a tweet from the Madden Direct Twitter account that indicates that a gate is currently underway:

We have gated Ultimate Team on all platforms as we investigate an issue.



Updates will be threaded below. — MaddenNFLDirect (@MaddenNFLDirect) August 29, 2022

Gates on Madden Ultimate Team can happen for a variety of reasons, such as XP level troubles, or Auction House problems. In the latter’s case, EA may decide to gate off a certain part of MUT, and then re-open it when any maintenance needs to be conducted.

There are also circumstances in which EA will shut off server access to MUT, in order to conduct regular maintenance. These maintenance sessions typically happen in the early mornings in the United States, at times when traffic on the mode is typically low. Be on the lookout for these kinds of messages. During these times, Solo Battles are gated and access to all other online-related MUT functionality is shut off.

Server Maintenance is scheduled for 6:00 AM ET tomorrow, Thursday, August 25th.



📌 All online modes will be offline until maintenance is complete.



📌 Solo Battles will be gated at 5:30 AM ET.



Please complete all games before maintenance begins. — MaddenNFLDirect (@MaddenNFLDirect) August 24, 2022

If EA has not put out any sort of message, but you are still having problems accessing Madden Ultimate Team, forums like Reddit, MUTHead, or checking to see what other Madden players have to say on Twitter can be helpful.