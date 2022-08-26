How to throw a high pass in Madden 23

The passing game is a vital part of any offense in the NFL, but one wrong move can lead to an interception and a turnover on the offense’s end. In order to avoid any potential mishaps, users can throw a high pass to avoid throwing the football right to a defender, and instead only where one of your receivers can get it. So, how can someone throw a high pass in Madden 23? Let’s take a look at the controls.

How to throw a high pass

To start off, you’ll want to make sure that you press and hold either LB (for Xbox) or L1 (for PlayStation). We should point out that in Madden NFL 23, there are two different pass modifiers. The controls we laid out above are for high passes, but if you are using the Classic Controls, LT/L2 handles the low passs functionality.

For a high pass, you will want to press and hold the bumper. Then, find a receiver that you want to throw to, and press the button that is indicated above that individual. If you follow these steps, the QB should throw a high pass to the receiver. And, this works for touch, lob, and bullet passes in Madden 23.

As we mentioned earlier, high passes can be a useful tool. High passes are great in instances where you don’t have as much space between the receive and defender, and want to put the ball in a place where the receiver can get it, but the defender can’t.

Just make sure you remember the control differences between low and high throws. Otherwise, you may wind up pressing the wrong button and be in a tough situation.