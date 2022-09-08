Madden 23 Ultimate Kickoff Field Pass – All rewards, how to get Contender Tokens, make progress, and more

The start of the 2022 NFL season has arrived, and so has the Ultimate Kickoff program in Madden 23. This new program comes with a new Field Pass, which went live on September 8. The pass includes a slew of new rewards, including at least three guaranteed 87 OVR Ultimate Kickoff cards. So, what exactly can be obtained from this pass? Let’s take a look.

Reward path

Here’s a look at the reward path for the Ultimate Kickoff (UK) Field Pass:

Tier Number XP Reward 2 1,000 10,000 Season XP 3 2,400 76+ OVR Ultimate Kickoff Player 4 4,200 2,000 Season XP 5 6,000 10,000 Coins 6 8,000 28,000 Season XP 7 10,000 87 OVR BND Terron Armstead 8 12,000 25,000 Season XP 9 14,000 24,000 Season XP 10 16,000 78+ OVR Ultimate Kickoff Player 11 18,000 20,000 Season XP 12 20,000 12,000 Season XP 13 22,500 Random BND 87 OVR Ultimate Kickoff Player 14 25,000 Contender Token and 12,000 Season XP 15 27,500 10,000 Coins 16 30,000 12,000 Season XP 17 33,000 12,000 Season XP 18 36,000 87 OVR Ultimate Kickoff Hero Fantasy Pack

Among the notable rewards includes XP toward Season 1, Coins, and multiple Ultimate Kickoff cards.

How to make progress

In order to make progress in this Field Pass, you will need XP points for the Ultimate Kickoff. This, much like with the Headliners pass, can be obtained by completing objectives. Objectives include stat-based missions, House Rules win bonuses, and Challenge milestones.

Objectives

Here’s a look at the Objectives for this event:

UT Kickoff House Rules

Win five House Rules games (reward is 76+ OVR Ultimate Kickoff Player)

(reward is 76+ OVR Ultimate Kickoff Player) Win 10 House Rules games (reward is 8,000 Coins and 500 UK XP)

(reward is 8,000 Coins and 500 UK XP) Win 15 House Rules games (reward is 78+ OVR Ultimate Kickoff Player)

(reward is 78+ OVR Ultimate Kickoff Player) Win 20 House Rules games (reward is 8,000 Coins and 750 UK XP)

(reward is 8,000 Coins and 750 UK XP) Win 25 House Rules games (reward is BND 86 OVR Julio Jones)

(reward is BND 86 OVR Julio Jones) Win 30 House Rules games (reward is 8,000 Coins and 750 UK XP)

(reward is 8,000 Coins and 750 UK XP) Win 35 House Rules games (reward is 76+ OVR Ultimate Kickoff Player)

(reward is 76+ OVR Ultimate Kickoff Player) Win 40 House Rules games (reward is 8,000 Coins)

(reward is 8,000 Coins) Win 45 House Rules games (reward is 10,000 Coins)

(reward is 10,000 Coins) Win 50 House Rules games (reward is 82+ OVR Ultimate Kickoff Player)

UT Kickoff Program

Challenges

Earn 20 Stars in UK Challenges (reward is 500 UK XP)

(reward is 500 UK XP) Earn 40 Stars in UK Challenges (reward is 500 UK XP)

(reward is 500 UK XP) Earn 60 Stars in UK Challenges (reward is 750 UK XP)

(reward is 750 UK XP) Earn 80 Stars in UK Challenges (reward is 750 UK XP)

(reward is 750 UK XP) Earn 100 Stars in UK Challenges (reward is 750 UK XP)

(reward is 750 UK XP) Earn 140 Stars in UK Challenges (reward is 750 UK XP)

Stats

Pass for 100+ yards in a single game with four or more UK players in your lineup (reward is 750 UK XP)

(reward is 750 UK XP) Record five sacks (reward is 500 UK XP)

(reward is 500 UK XP) Record 15 sacks (reward is 750 UK XP)

(reward is 750 UK XP) Rush for 500 yards with at least one Ultimate Kickoff player in your lineup (reward is 500 UK XP)

in your lineup (reward is 500 UK XP) Rush for 1,000 yards with at least one Ultimate Kickoff player in your lineup (reward is 750 UK XP)

Daily Tracker

Complete all three daily Objectives (reward is 800 UK XP)

Sets

Complete the Week 1 Contender Token Set (reward is 750 UK XP)

(reward is 750 UK XP) Complete five UK Sets (excluding Token Sets) (reward is 500 UK KP)

(excluding Token Sets) (reward is 500 UK KP) Complete 10 UK Sets (excluding Token Sets) (reward is 1.000 UK KP)

Head-to-Head

Win five H2H or Solo Battles games while passing for 175+ yards (reward is 750 UK XP)

(reward is 750 UK XP) Win 15 H2H or Solo Battles games while passing for 175+ yards (reward is 1,000 UK XP)

(reward is 1,000 UK XP) Win 25 H2H or Solo Battles games while passing for 175+ yards (reward is 1,500 UK XP)

(reward is 1,500 UK XP) Record 20 tackles with an UK playing in your lineup in H2H or Solo Battles games (reward is 1,000 UK XP)

(reward is 1,000 UK XP) Complete three H2H Games with three or more UK players in your lineup (reward is 750 UK XP)

This event will take place for five weeks. It is slated to end on October 13.