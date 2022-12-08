Madden 23 Zero Chill Field Pass – All tiers, how to get all rewards, XP, and more

On December 8, EA Sports and the Madden 23 team released the newest season of Madden Ultimate Team. The Zero Chill Field Pass offers fresh rewards, including Christmas presents and the chance to add two 90+ OVR cards to your lineup. What does the latest Field Pass look like in Madden 23? Let’s take a look.

MUT Field Pass: Zero Chill — Madden NFL 23

Leveling up in MUT, much like with competitive Seasons in Madden 22, is key this year. Madden players can rank up in various ways, including completing new Daily Objectives, stat-based cumulative objectives, and program-specific challenges that center around other Field Passes.

There are 50 levels for this season. Let’s take a look at the rewards for completing each one:

Level Reward XP Needed 2 82+ OVR Zero Chill Pack 5.000 3 Small Present 10,000 4 Zero Chill Home Jersey 15,000 5 Medium Present 20,000 6 Large Present 25,000 7 15,000 Coins 30,000 8 Harvest Present 35,000 9 85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack 40,000 10 92 OVR BND Stocking Stuffer Fantasy Pack 47,500 11 Legends Present 55,000 12 15,000 Coins 62,500 13 85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack 70,000 14 TOTW Present 77,500 15 AKA Present 85,000 16 Blitz Present 92,500 17 15,000 Coins 100,000 18 85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack 107,500 19 Small Present 115,000 20 15,000 Coins 122,500 21 Lively Large Present 130,000 22 85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack 140,000 23 Harvest Present 150,000 24 15,000 Coins 160,000 25 Large Present 170,000 26 85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack 180,000 27 TOTW Present 190,000 28 AKA Present 200,000 29 15,000 Coins 210,000 30 92 OVR OOP WR Deion Sanders 220,000 31 Harvest Present 230,000 32 85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack 240,000 33 Legends Present 252,500 34 15,000 Coins 265,000 35 Lovely Large Present 277,500 36 85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack 290,000 37 Medium Present 302,500 38 15,000 Coins 315,000 39 Small Present 327,500 40 Lavish Large Present 340,000 41 Medium Present 352,500 42 85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack 365,000 43 Large Present 380,000 44 15,000 Coins 395,000 45 Medium Present 410,000 46 Blitz Present 425,000 47 85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pac 440,000 48 Small Present 455,000 49 15,000 Coins 470,000 50 92 OVR Stocking Stuffer or 95 OVR BND Zero Chill Champion 487,500

Presents can’t be opened until December 25.

Objectives for Zero Chill Field Pass

In order to make progress in this Field Pass, you will need XP points. This, much like with the Most Feared and Ultimate Kickoff passes, can be obtained by completing objectives. Objectives include stat-based missions, House Rules bonuses, and Challenge milestones.

Here’s a look at the Objectives for this event:

Challenges

Earn 20 Stars in Welcome to Zero Chill Challenges (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Earn five Stars in Forge Challenges (reward is 2,000 XP)

(reward is 2,000 XP) Earn 25 Stars in Forge Challenges (reward is 2,000 XP)

(reward is 2,000 XP) Earn five Stars in Snowball Challenges (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Earn 10 Stars in Snowball Challenges (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Earn 30 Stars in Snowball Challenges (reward is 7,500 XP)

Stats

Pass for 500 yards with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Pass for 1,000 yards with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Pass for 2,000 yards with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Get five sacks with three or more Zero Chill players in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Get five sacks with six or more Zero Chill players in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Get five sacks with nine or more Zero Chill players in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)

Head-to-Head

Win five H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Win 15 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Win 30 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Win 45 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Force three fumbles in H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Force six fumbles in H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)

Daily Tracker

New challenges appear every day (rewards are usually 1,000 XP per objective)

Sets

Complete one Zero Chill Set (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Complete four Zero Chill Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Complete 10 Zero Chill Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Complete one Stocking Stuffer Set (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Complete three MUTmas Calendar Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Complete seven MUTmas Calendar Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Complete 12 MUTmas Calendar Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)

(reward is 5,000 XP) Complete 16 MUTmas Calendar (reward is Large Present)

House Rules

Get 500 PP in ‘Tis the Dang Season House Rules (reward is 3,000 XP)

(reward is 3,000 XP) Get 1,500 PP in ‘Tis the Dang Season House Rules (reward is 4,000 XP)

(reward is 4,000 XP) Win 10 Deck the Halls House Rules games (resets 12/15) (reward is 3,000 XP)

(resets 12/15) (reward is 3,000 XP) Win 30 Deck the Halls House Rules games (resets 12/15) (reward is 5,000 XP)

Season 2 is slated to expire on January 12.