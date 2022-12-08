Madden 23 Zero Chill Field Pass – All tiers, how to get all rewards, XP, and more
Get ready for the Chill.
On December 8, EA Sports and the Madden 23 team released the newest season of Madden Ultimate Team. The Zero Chill Field Pass offers fresh rewards, including Christmas presents and the chance to add two 90+ OVR cards to your lineup. What does the latest Field Pass look like in Madden 23? Let’s take a look.
MUT Field Pass: Zero Chill — Madden NFL 23
Leveling up in MUT, much like with competitive Seasons in Madden 22, is key this year. Madden players can rank up in various ways, including completing new Daily Objectives, stat-based cumulative objectives, and program-specific challenges that center around other Field Passes.
There are 50 levels for this season. Let’s take a look at the rewards for completing each one:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Needed
|2
|82+ OVR Zero Chill Pack
|5.000
|3
|Small Present
|10,000
|4
|Zero Chill Home Jersey
|15,000
|5
|Medium Present
|20,000
|6
|Large Present
|25,000
|7
|15,000 Coins
|30,000
|8
|Harvest Present
|35,000
|9
|85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack
|40,000
|10
|92 OVR BND Stocking Stuffer Fantasy Pack
|47,500
|11
|Legends Present
|55,000
|12
|15,000 Coins
|62,500
|13
|85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack
|70,000
|14
|TOTW Present
|77,500
|15
|AKA Present
|85,000
|16
|Blitz Present
|92,500
|17
|15,000 Coins
|100,000
|18
|85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack
|107,500
|19
|Small Present
|115,000
|20
|15,000 Coins
|122,500
|21
|Lively Large Present
|130,000
|22
|85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack
|140,000
|23
|Harvest Present
|150,000
|24
|15,000 Coins
|160,000
|25
|Large Present
|170,000
|26
|85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack
|180,000
|27
|TOTW Present
|190,000
|28
|AKA Present
|200,000
|29
|15,000 Coins
|210,000
|30
|92 OVR OOP WR Deion Sanders
|220,000
|31
|Harvest Present
|230,000
|32
|85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack
|240,000
|33
|Legends Present
|252,500
|34
|15,000 Coins
|265,000
|35
|Lovely Large Present
|277,500
|36
|85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack
|290,000
|37
|Medium Present
|302,500
|38
|15,000 Coins
|315,000
|39
|Small Present
|327,500
|40
|Lavish Large Present
|340,000
|41
|Medium Present
|352,500
|42
|85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack
|365,000
|43
|Large Present
|380,000
|44
|15,000 Coins
|395,000
|45
|Medium Present
|410,000
|46
|Blitz Present
|425,000
|47
|85+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pac
|440,000
|48
|Small Present
|455,000
|49
|15,000 Coins
|470,000
|50
|92 OVR Stocking Stuffer or 95 OVR BND Zero Chill Champion
|487,500
Presents can’t be opened until December 25.
Objectives for Zero Chill Field Pass
In order to make progress in this Field Pass, you will need XP points. This, much like with the Most Feared and Ultimate Kickoff passes, can be obtained by completing objectives. Objectives include stat-based missions, House Rules bonuses, and Challenge milestones.
Here’s a look at the Objectives for this event:
Challenges
- Earn 20 Stars in Welcome to Zero Chill Challenges (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Earn five Stars in Forge Challenges (reward is 2,000 XP)
- Earn 25 Stars in Forge Challenges (reward is 2,000 XP)
- Earn five Stars in Snowball Challenges (reward is 7,500 XP)
- Earn 10 Stars in Snowball Challenges (reward is 7,500 XP)
- Earn 30 Stars in Snowball Challenges (reward is 7,500 XP)
Stats
- Pass for 500 yards with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Pass for 1,000 yards with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Pass for 2,000 yards with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)
- Get five sacks with three or more Zero Chill players in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Get five sacks with six or more Zero Chill players in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Get five sacks with nine or more Zero Chill players in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)
Head-to-Head
- Win five H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Win 15 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)
- Win 30 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)
- Win 45 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)
- Force three fumbles in H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Force six fumbles in H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
Daily Tracker
- New challenges appear every day (rewards are usually 1,000 XP per objective)
Sets
- Complete one Zero Chill Set (reward is 7,500 XP)
- Complete four Zero Chill Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Complete 10 Zero Chill Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Complete one Stocking Stuffer Set (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Complete three MUTmas Calendar Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Complete seven MUTmas Calendar Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Complete 12 MUTmas Calendar Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)
- Complete 16 MUTmas Calendar (reward is Large Present)
House Rules
- Get 500 PP in ‘Tis the Dang Season House Rules (reward is 3,000 XP)
- Get 1,500 PP in ‘Tis the Dang Season House Rules (reward is 4,000 XP)
- Win 10 Deck the Halls House Rules games (resets 12/15) (reward is 3,000 XP)
- Win 30 Deck the Halls House Rules games (resets 12/15) (reward is 5,000 XP)
Season 2 is slated to expire on January 12.