Madden 23 Zero Chill Field Pass – All tiers, how to get all rewards, XP, and more

On December 8, EA Sports and the Madden 23 team released the newest season of Madden Ultimate Team. The Zero Chill Field Pass offers fresh rewards, including Christmas presents and the chance to add two 90+ OVR cards to your lineup. What does the latest Field Pass look like in Madden 23? Let’s take a look.

MUT Field Pass: Zero Chill — Madden NFL 23

Leveling up in MUT, much like with competitive Seasons in Madden 22, is key this year. Madden players can rank up in various ways, including completing new Daily Objectives, stat-based cumulative objectives, and program-specific challenges that center around other Field Passes.

There are 50 levels for this season. Let’s take a look at the rewards for completing each one:

LevelRewardXP Needed
282+ OVR Zero Chill Pack5.000
3Small Present10,000
4Zero Chill Home Jersey15,000
5Medium Present20,000
6Large Present25,000
715,000 Coins30,000
8Harvest Present35,000
985+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack40,000
1092 OVR BND Stocking Stuffer Fantasy Pack47,500
11Legends Present55,000
1215,000 Coins62,500
1385+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack70,000
14TOTW Present77,500
15AKA Present85,000
16Blitz Present92,500
1715,000 Coins100,000
1885+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack107,500
19Small Present115,000
2015,000 Coins122,500
21Lively Large Present130,000
2285+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack140,000
23Harvest Present150,000
2415,000 Coins160,000
25Large Present170,000
2685+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack180,000
27TOTW Present190,000
28AKA Present200,000
2915,000 Coins210,000
3092 OVR OOP WR Deion Sanders220,000
31Harvest Present230,000
3285+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack240,000
33Legends Present252,500
3415,000 Coins265,000
35Lovely Large Present277,500
3685+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack290,000
37Medium Present302,500
3815,000 Coins315,000
39Small Present327,500
40Lavish Large Present340,000
41Medium Present352,500
4285+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pack365,000
43Large Present380,000
4415,000 Coins395,000
45Medium Present410,000
46Blitz Present425,000
4785+ OVR Zero Chill Elite Pac440,000
48Small Present455,000
4915,000 Coins470,000
5092 OVR Stocking Stuffer or 95 OVR BND Zero Chill Champion487,500

Presents can’t be opened until December 25.

Objectives for Zero Chill Field Pass

In order to make progress in this Field Pass, you will need XP points. This, much like with the Most Feared and Ultimate Kickoff passes, can be obtained by completing objectives. Objectives include stat-based missions, House Rules bonuses, and Challenge milestones.

Here’s a look at the Objectives for this event:

Challenges

  • Earn 20 Stars in Welcome to Zero Chill Challenges (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Earn five Stars in Forge Challenges (reward is 2,000 XP)
  • Earn 25 Stars in Forge Challenges (reward is 2,000 XP)
  • Earn five Stars in Snowball Challenges (reward is 7,500 XP)
  • Earn 10 Stars in Snowball Challenges (reward is 7,500 XP)
  • Earn 30 Stars in Snowball Challenges (reward is 7,500 XP)

Stats

  • Pass for 500 yards with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Pass for 1,000 yards with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Pass for 2,000 yards with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)
  • Get five sacks with three or more Zero Chill players in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Get five sacks with six or more Zero Chill players in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Get five sacks with nine or more Zero Chill players in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)

Head-to-Head

  • Win five H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Win 15 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)
  • Win 30 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)
  • Win 45 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 7,500 XP)
  • Force three fumbles in H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Force six fumbles in H2H or Solo Battles games with a Zero Chill player in your lineup (reward is 5,000 XP)

Daily Tracker

  • New challenges appear every day (rewards are usually 1,000 XP per objective)

Sets

  • Complete one Zero Chill Set (reward is 7,500 XP)
  • Complete four Zero Chill Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Complete 10 Zero Chill Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Complete one Stocking Stuffer Set (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Complete three MUTmas Calendar Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Complete seven MUTmas Calendar Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Complete 12 MUTmas Calendar Sets (reward is 5,000 XP)
  • Complete 16 MUTmas Calendar (reward is Large Present)

House Rules

  • Get 500 PP in ‘Tis the Dang Season House Rules (reward is 3,000 XP)
  • Get 1,500 PP in ‘Tis the Dang Season House Rules (reward is 4,000 XP)
  • Win 10 Deck the Halls House Rules games (resets 12/15) (reward is 3,000 XP)
  • Win 30 Deck the Halls House Rules games (resets 12/15) (reward is 5,000 XP)

Season 2 is slated to expire on January 12.

