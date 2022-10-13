Madden 23 Most Feared Field Pass – All rewards, how to make progress, and more

October 13 was a big day for Madden 23, as EA Sports released a new title update, along with the rollout of Season 2 in Madden Ultimate Team (MUT). Additionally, the annual Most Feared (MF) promo was released, just in time for the Halloween season. A Most Feared Field Pass was also released, and it comes with a slew of coin rewards, and Most Feared players. So, what does the reward path look like? Let’s take a look at that, plus the Objectives that can be completed to make progress.

Reward path

Tier Number XP Reward 2 1,000 Monster Morph Strategy Items 3 2,000 86 OVR BND Monster 4 3,500 15,000 Season XP 5 5,000 10,000 Coins 6 6,500 84+ OVR Most Feared Player 7 8,000 20,000 Season XP 8 9,500 10,000 Coins 9 11,000 86 OVR BND Monster 10 13,000 20,000 Season XP 11 15,000 10,000 Coins 12 17,000 84+ OVR Most Feared Player 13 19,000 20,000 Season XP 14 21,000 10,000 Coins 15 23,000 86 OVR BND Monster 16 25,000 20,000 Season XP 17 27,000 10,000 Coins 18 29,000 84+ OVR Most Feared Player 19 31,500 20,000 Season XP 20 36,500 10,000 Coins 21 39,000 86 OVR BND Monster 22 41,500 20,000 Season XP 23 44,000 10,000 Coins 24 47,000 84+ OVR Most Feared Player 25 50,000 20,000 Season XP 26 53,000 10,000 Coins 27 53,000 84+ OVR Most Feared Player 28 56,000 20,000 Season XP 29 59,000 10,000 Coins 30 62,000 90 OVR Most Feared Hero Fantasy Pack

Objectives

In order to make progress in this Field Pass, you will need XP points. This, much like with the Headliners and Ultimate Kickoff passes, can be obtained by completing objectives. Objectives include stat-based missions, House Rules bonuses, and Challenge milestones.

Objectives

Here’s a look at the Objectives for this event:

Challenges

Earn 10 Stars in MF Challenges (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Earn 20 Stars in MF Challenges (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Earn 30 Stars in MF Challenges (reward is 750 MF XP)

(reward is 750 MF XP) Earn 40 Stars in MF Challenges (reward is 750 MF XP)

(reward is 750 MF XP) Earn 10 Stars in Dreams of Dread Challenges (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Earn 20 Stars in Dreams of Dread Challenges (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Earn 30 Stars in Dreams of Dread Challenges (reward is 750 MF XP)

(reward is 750 MF XP) Earn 40 Stars in Dreams of Dread Challenges (reward is 750 MF XP)

Stats

Win a game with 3+ MF Players in your lineup (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Win five games with 3+ MF Players in your lineup (reward is 750 MF XP)

(reward is 750 MF XP) Record five interceptions (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Record 10 interceptions (reward is 750 MF XP)

(reward is 750 MF XP) Record 15 interceptions (reward is 1,000 MF XP)

(reward is 1,000 MF XP) Rush for 500 yards with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Rush for 1,000 yards with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 750 MF XP)

(reward is 750 MF XP) Rush for 2,000 yards with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 1,000 MF XP)

(reward is 1,000 MF XP) Rush for 3,000 yards with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 1,250 MF XP)

(reward is 1,250 MF XP) Rush for 5,000 yards with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 1,500 MF XP)

(reward is 1,500 MF XP) Score 50 points with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Score 100 points with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 750 MF XP)

(reward is 750 MF XP) Score 200 points with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 1,000 MF XP)

(reward is 1,000 MF XP) Score 500 points with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 1,250 MF XP)

(reward is 1,250 MF XP) Win five H2H or Solo Battles games with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 1,000 MF XP)

(reward is 1,000 MF XP) Win 15 H2H or Solo Battles games with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 2,000 MF XP)

(reward is 2,000 MF XP) Win 30 H2H or Solo Battles games with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 3,000 MF XP)

Daily Tracker

Complete all three daily Objectives (reward is 800 MF XP – resets every day)

Sets

Complete one MF Set (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Complete five MF Sets (reward is 1,000 MF KP)

(reward is 1,000 MF KP) Complete 10 MF Sets (reward is 1.000 MF KP)

House Rules

Complete a Field of Fear match (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Complete five Field of Fear matches (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Complete 20 Field of Fear matches (reward is 1,000 MF XP)

Strategy Items

Upgrade a Most Feared Strategy Item to Tier 2 (reward is 250 MF XP)

(reward is 250 MF XP) Upgrade a Most Feared Strategy item to Tier 6 (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Upgrade a Most Feared Strategy item to Tier 10 (reward is 1,000 MF XP)

Monster Makers

Upgrade a Monster Maker Player to Tier 1 (reward is 250 MF XP)

(reward is 250 MF XP) Upgrade a Monster Maker Player to Tier 2 (reward is 500 MF XP)

(reward is 500 MF XP) Upgrade a Monster Maker Player to Tier 3 (reward is 750 MF XP)

(reward is 750 MF XP) Upgrade a Monster Maker Player to Tier 4 (reward is 1,000 MF XP)

There are also special Objectives for each of the four marquee Monster Makers: Chase Claypool, Rasul Douglas, Ezekiel Elliot. To complete these, you must have the Monster item for each in order to get the stats needed for the Objective. Here’s a look at the Objectives for these four:

Chase Claypool

Get 10 receiving TDs with MM Claypool

Get 500 Passing Yards with MM Claypool

Complete 40 Passes to MM Claypool

Win a game with 250+ passing yards with MM Claypool in your lineup

Rasul Douglas

Get 3 INTs with MM Douglas

Win a SB or H2H game allowing <200 passing yards with MM Douglas in your lineup

Get 25 tackles with MM Douglas

Get 15 team pass deflections with MM Douglas in your lineup

Ezekiel Elliot

Get 400 rushing yards with MM Elliott

Get 10 rushing TDs with MM Elliott

Win a game with 150+ rushing yards with MM Elliott in your lineup

Make 40 rushing attempts with MM Elliott

Devin White

Get three sacks with MM White

Force five fumbles with MM White

Win a SB or H2H game allowing <150 rushing yards with MM White in your lineup

Win a SB or H2H game allowing 21 or fewer points with MM White in your lineup

This event will take place for eight weeks. It is slated to end on December 8.