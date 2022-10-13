Madden 23 Most Feared Field Pass – All rewards, how to make progress, and more
Time to get scared in Madden NFL 23.
October 13 was a big day for Madden 23, as EA Sports released a new title update, along with the rollout of Season 2 in Madden Ultimate Team (MUT). Additionally, the annual Most Feared (MF) promo was released, just in time for the Halloween season. A Most Feared Field Pass was also released, and it comes with a slew of coin rewards, and Most Feared players. So, what does the reward path look like? Let’s take a look at that, plus the Objectives that can be completed to make progress.
Related: Madden 23 MUT Season 2: Field Pass – All tiers, how to get 94 OVR Deion Sanders, XP, and more
Reward path
|Tier Number
|XP
|Reward
|2
|1,000
|Monster Morph Strategy Items
|3
|2,000
|86 OVR BND Monster
|4
|3,500
|15,000 Season XP
|5
|5,000
|10,000 Coins
|6
|6,500
|84+ OVR Most Feared Player
|7
|8,000
|20,000 Season XP
|8
|9,500
|10,000 Coins
|9
|11,000
|86 OVR BND Monster
|10
|13,000
|20,000 Season XP
|11
|15,000
|10,000 Coins
|12
|17,000
|84+ OVR Most Feared Player
|13
|19,000
|20,000 Season XP
|14
|21,000
|10,000 Coins
|15
|23,000
|86 OVR BND Monster
|16
|25,000
|20,000 Season XP
|17
|27,000
|10,000 Coins
|18
|29,000
|84+ OVR Most Feared Player
|19
|31,500
|20,000 Season XP
|20
|36,500
|10,000 Coins
|21
|39,000
|86 OVR BND Monster
|22
|41,500
|20,000 Season XP
|23
|44,000
|10,000 Coins
|24
|47,000
|84+ OVR Most Feared Player
|25
|50,000
|20,000 Season XP
|26
|53,000
|10,000 Coins
|27
|53,000
|84+ OVR Most Feared Player
|28
|56,000
|20,000 Season XP
|29
|59,000
|10,000 Coins
|30
|62,000
|90 OVR Most Feared Hero Fantasy Pack
Objectives
In order to make progress in this Field Pass, you will need XP points. This, much like with the Headliners and Ultimate Kickoff passes, can be obtained by completing objectives. Objectives include stat-based missions, House Rules bonuses, and Challenge milestones.
Objectives
Here’s a look at the Objectives for this event:
Challenges
- Earn 10 Stars in MF Challenges (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Earn 20 Stars in MF Challenges (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Earn 30 Stars in MF Challenges (reward is 750 MF XP)
- Earn 40 Stars in MF Challenges (reward is 750 MF XP)
- Earn 10 Stars in Dreams of Dread Challenges (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Earn 20 Stars in Dreams of Dread Challenges (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Earn 30 Stars in Dreams of Dread Challenges (reward is 750 MF XP)
- Earn 40 Stars in Dreams of Dread Challenges (reward is 750 MF XP)
Stats
- Win a game with 3+ MF Players in your lineup (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Win five games with 3+ MF Players in your lineup (reward is 750 MF XP)
- Record five interceptions (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Record 10 interceptions (reward is 750 MF XP)
- Record 15 interceptions (reward is 1,000 MF XP)
- Rush for 500 yards with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Rush for 1,000 yards with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 750 MF XP)
- Rush for 2,000 yards with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 1,000 MF XP)
- Rush for 3,000 yards with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 1,250 MF XP)
- Rush for 5,000 yards with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 1,500 MF XP)
- Score 50 points with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Score 100 points with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 750 MF XP)
- Score 200 points with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 1,000 MF XP)
- Score 500 points with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 1,250 MF XP)
- Win five H2H or Solo Battles games with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 1,000 MF XP)
- Win 15 H2H or Solo Battles games with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 2,000 MF XP)
- Win 30 H2H or Solo Battles games with a MF player in your lineup (reward is 3,000 MF XP)
Daily Tracker
- Complete all three daily Objectives (reward is 800 MF XP – resets every day)
Sets
- Complete one MF Set (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Complete five MF Sets (reward is 1,000 MF KP)
- Complete 10 MF Sets (reward is 1.000 MF KP)
House Rules
- Complete a Field of Fear match (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Complete five Field of Fear matches (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Complete 20 Field of Fear matches (reward is 1,000 MF XP)
Strategy Items
- Upgrade a Most Feared Strategy Item to Tier 2 (reward is 250 MF XP)
- Upgrade a Most Feared Strategy item to Tier 6 (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Upgrade a Most Feared Strategy item to Tier 10 (reward is 1,000 MF XP)
Monster Makers
- Upgrade a Monster Maker Player to Tier 1 (reward is 250 MF XP)
- Upgrade a Monster Maker Player to Tier 2 (reward is 500 MF XP)
- Upgrade a Monster Maker Player to Tier 3 (reward is 750 MF XP)
- Upgrade a Monster Maker Player to Tier 4 (reward is 1,000 MF XP)
There are also special Objectives for each of the four marquee Monster Makers: Chase Claypool, Rasul Douglas, Ezekiel Elliot. To complete these, you must have the Monster item for each in order to get the stats needed for the Objective. Here’s a look at the Objectives for these four:
Chase Claypool
- Get 10 receiving TDs with MM Claypool
- Get 500 Passing Yards with MM Claypool
- Complete 40 Passes to MM Claypool
- Win a game with 250+ passing yards with MM Claypool in your lineup
Rasul Douglas
- Get 3 INTs with MM Douglas
- Win a SB or H2H game allowing <200 passing yards with MM Douglas in your lineup
- Get 25 tackles with MM Douglas
- Get 15 team pass deflections with MM Douglas in your lineup
Ezekiel Elliot
- Get 400 rushing yards with MM Elliott
- Get 10 rushing TDs with MM Elliott
- Win a game with 150+ rushing yards with MM Elliott in your lineup
- Make 40 rushing attempts with MM Elliott
Devin White
- Get three sacks with MM White
- Force five fumbles with MM White
- Win a SB or H2H game allowing <150 rushing yards with MM White in your lineup
- Win a SB or H2H game allowing 21 or fewer points with MM White in your lineup
This event will take place for eight weeks. It is slated to end on December 8.