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Madden NFL 27 release date and time
Image via Madden NFL 2027
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Madden NFL 27 Exact Release Date & Time

Madden NFL 27 is almost here. Here's the exact release date and time, including when the game launches in different regions.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
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Published: Aug 12, 2026 12:29 am

Football fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on Madden NFL 27, as EA’s latest entry in the long-running football franchise is almost ready for its worldwide launch. While some players have already been enjoying the game through its various early access options, everyone else will soon be able to jump into the new season. Here’s everything you need to know about the Madden NFL 27 release date and time, including when the game unlocks in your region.

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When Does Madden NFL 27 Release?

Madden NFL 2027 exact release date and time
Image via Madden NFL 2027

Madden NFL 27 officially releases on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. For players in Germany and other Central European Summer Time regions, this means the game becomes available at 8 p.m. CEST.

RegionRelease Time
USA (West)11 a.m. PDT
USA (East)2 p.m. EDT
United Kingdom7 p.m. BST
Germany8 p.m. CEST
Japan3 a.m. JST, Aug. 14

Can You Play Madden NFL 27 Early?

Yes, you can play Madden NFL 27 early as it already has several early access options available. The EA Play trial provides 10 hours of early access, while eligible editions and memberships provide earlier full-game access.

Players with the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle received three-day early access starting August 10, while EA Play Pro members on PC also received access at that time.

What to Expect From Madden NFL 27?

Madden NFL 27 introduces several gameplay and mode changes, including improvements to WR/DB battles, the coverage system, catching, Franchise mode, and Superstar. The game also introduces the Persona Engine, which gives NFL players more distinct personalities and reactions in Franchise.

That’s everything you need to know about the Madden NFL 27 release date and time. If you’re jumping into Madden NFL 27 at launch, be sure to check back for more guides covering the game’s new features, modes, builds, and other useful tips.

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Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a longtime gamer with tens of thousands of hours spent across genres. From gacha and Roblox to MOBAs, MMOs, and everything in between. He never just plays games but tries to master them, pushing himself into the top 1% wherever he lands. Aleksa dissects mechanics, optimizes strategies, and treats every title like a sandbox for peak performance. The only type of game he can’t stand is one that doesn’t respect precision. If he feels input delay or there’s no animation canceling, he’s uninstalling faster than you can hit Alt + F4.