Madden NFL 27 Exact Release Date & Time

Madden NFL 27 is almost here. Here's the exact release date and time, including when the game launches in different regions.

Football fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on Madden NFL 27, as EA’s latest entry in the long-running football franchise is almost ready for its worldwide launch. While some players have already been enjoying the game through its various early access options, everyone else will soon be able to jump into the new season. Here’s everything you need to know about the Madden NFL 27 release date and time, including when the game unlocks in your region.

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When Does Madden NFL 27 Release?

Image via Madden NFL 2027

Madden NFL 27 officially releases on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. For players in Germany and other Central European Summer Time regions, this means the game becomes available at 8 p.m. CEST.

Region Release Time USA (West) 11 a.m. PDT USA (East) 2 p.m. EDT United Kingdom 7 p.m. BST Germany 8 p.m. CEST Japan 3 a.m. JST, Aug. 14

Can You Play Madden NFL 27 Early?

Yes, you can play Madden NFL 27 early as it already has several early access options available. The EA Play trial provides 10 hours of early access, while eligible editions and memberships provide earlier full-game access.

Players with the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle received three-day early access starting August 10, while EA Play Pro members on PC also received access at that time.

What to Expect From Madden NFL 27?

Madden NFL 27 introduces several gameplay and mode changes, including improvements to WR/DB battles, the coverage system, catching, Franchise mode, and Superstar. The game also introduces the Persona Engine, which gives NFL players more distinct personalities and reactions in Franchise.

That’s everything you need to know about the Madden NFL 27 release date and time. If you’re jumping into Madden NFL 27 at launch, be sure to check back for more guides covering the game’s new features, modes, builds, and other useful tips.

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