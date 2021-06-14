Maguu Kenki boss Genshin Impact – location, drops, strategy

Maguu Kenki is a new boss that can be found on the central island in Genshin Impact. This automated combat machine can be a tough fight, but is certainly worth taking on as part of the Midsummer Island Adventure event. Players will not get access to Maguu Kenki until Act 3 of the event, and only then will they be able to fight it.

After defeating the Maguu Kenki, players can claim their rewards from a Trounce Blossom using 40 Original Resin.

Attacks and Strategy

The Maguu Kenki has a number of attacks that it can do in different ways. Mask attacks are particularly powerful and should be avoided at all costs. The Maguu Kenki can do three different types of mask attacks. One is defensive, stopping any incoming ranged attacks, another will send the mask straight ahead of its position, damaging anything in its path, and the last is an exploding mask.

The Maguu Kenki has two different Dash attacks. One will leave an afterimage behind that will mirror the Maguu Kenki’s next attack, while the other ends in a swirling elemental attack.

The device can also do a number of area of effect attacks such as a double slash, a slam attack, and a wide range Cryo slam. The majority of these attacks are preceded by an Anemo vortex that attempts to suck the player into range.

To avoid most of the attacks, range is helpful, so players should consider that when trying to finish the event challenges. For most players, the best bet is simply loading up on a greedy on-field DPS with plenty of synergies, hitting all Elemental Bursts, and then chopping down the Maguu Kenki as quickly as possible. While the device hits hard, it is not an overly taxing boss fight.

Materials:

Shivada Jade Sliver

Shivada Jade Fragment (level 40+)

Shivada Jade Chunk (level 60+)

Shivada Jade Gemstone (level 75+)

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment (level 40+)

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk (level 60+)

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone (level 75+)

Marionette Core (level 30+)

Artifacts: