Manor of Hermes guide for Tears of Themis A Love Poem to Skadi Event

The Manor of Hermes serves as the main objective of Tears of Themis’ A Love Poem to Skadi Event. You’re tasked with going inside and figuring out what happened in the abandoned mansion. Before departing to the Manor of Hermes, you’ll need to select one of the four bachelors to accompany you. At the start of the event, you can only select one of them. In order to invite the other three, you’ll need to raise your Skadi Island reputation to levels four, six, and seven. You do this by completing jobs for the Skadi Island residents.

Once inside the manor, you’ll need to check out different search points of the mansion and investigate them. Many of the search points require you to have a particular character with you, otherwise, you won’t get any information. To get an idea of where to go, we recommend checking your Tablet. The Tablet shows you your Objectives and lets you teleport to any floor, as long as you’ve been there. There are some rooms that are locked, such as the Library and Preparation Room. In order to unlock those rooms, you’ll need to max out your affection level with two of Skadi Island’s residents.

First Floor

Room & Number of Search Points Required Character Reception Room x3 Marius Kitchen x2 Luke Dining Room x1 Luke Small Study x1 Artem Small Bedroom x1 Artem Medical Ward x3 (Passcode 0012) Vyn Maid’s Bedroom x1 (Key Required, Obtained from Johann Brose) Any Entertainment Room x1 (Passcode 6151) Any

Second Floor

Room & Number of Search Points Required Character Erin’s Bedroom x2 Artem Lassiter’s Bedroom x2 Marius Lassiter’s Study x2 (Passcode is 1930) Luke Grady’s Bedroom x2 Vyn Rest Area x1 (Passcode is 4745) Any Prepartion Room x1 (Key Required, Obtained from Jolene Halls at max affection level) Any

Third Floor

Room & Number of Search Points Required Character Storage Room 1 x2 Luke Equipment Storage Room x2 Vyn Studio x2 Artem Collection Room x2 (Passcode is 0020) Marius Library x1 (Key Required, Obtained from Muller Connors at max affection level) Any Abandoned Bedroom x1 (Passcode is 8153) Any

Once you’re searched the first, second, and third floors, you’re ready to finally explore the manor’s basement. In order to enter any of the rooms, you would have to have collected all the pieces of the room’s corresponding gem color. This is easily done by investigating all the search points. The Underground Tomb, while it doesn’t contain any search points, is the final room. Entering this room will unlock the final cutscene and complete the Mansion Adventures questline.

Basement