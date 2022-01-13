Manor of Hermes guide for Tears of Themis A Love Poem to Skadi Event
Solve the mystery of the Manor of Hermes.
The Manor of Hermes serves as the main objective of Tears of Themis’ A Love Poem to Skadi Event. You’re tasked with going inside and figuring out what happened in the abandoned mansion. Before departing to the Manor of Hermes, you’ll need to select one of the four bachelors to accompany you. At the start of the event, you can only select one of them. In order to invite the other three, you’ll need to raise your Skadi Island reputation to levels four, six, and seven. You do this by completing jobs for the Skadi Island residents.
Once inside the manor, you’ll need to check out different search points of the mansion and investigate them. Many of the search points require you to have a particular character with you, otherwise, you won’t get any information. To get an idea of where to go, we recommend checking your Tablet. The Tablet shows you your Objectives and lets you teleport to any floor, as long as you’ve been there. There are some rooms that are locked, such as the Library and Preparation Room. In order to unlock those rooms, you’ll need to max out your affection level with two of Skadi Island’s residents.
First Floor
|Room & Number of Search Points
|Required Character
|Reception Room x3
|Marius
|Kitchen x2
|Luke
|Dining Room x1
|Luke
|Small Study x1
|Artem
|Small Bedroom x1
|Artem
|Medical Ward x3 (Passcode 0012)
|Vyn
|Maid’s Bedroom x1 (Key Required, Obtained from Johann Brose)
|Any
|Entertainment Room x1 (Passcode 6151)
|Any
Second Floor
|Room & Number of Search Points
|Required Character
|Erin’s Bedroom x2
|Artem
|Lassiter’s Bedroom x2
|Marius
|Lassiter’s Study x2 (Passcode is 1930)
|Luke
|Grady’s Bedroom x2
|Vyn
|Rest Area x1 (Passcode is 4745)
|Any
|Prepartion Room x1 (Key Required, Obtained from Jolene Halls at max affection level)
|Any
Third Floor
|Room & Number of Search Points
|Required Character
|Storage Room 1 x2
|Luke
|Equipment Storage Room x2
|Vyn
|Studio x2
|Artem
|Collection Room x2 (Passcode is 0020)
|Marius
|Library x1 (Key Required, Obtained from Muller Connors at max affection level)
|Any
|Abandoned Bedroom x1 (Passcode is 8153)
|Any
Once you’re searched the first, second, and third floors, you’re ready to finally explore the manor’s basement. In order to enter any of the rooms, you would have to have collected all the pieces of the room’s corresponding gem color. This is easily done by investigating all the search points. The Underground Tomb, while it doesn’t contain any search points, is the final room. Entering this room will unlock the final cutscene and complete the Mansion Adventures questline.
Basement
|Room & Number of Search Points
|Required Character
|Secret Room x2 (Yellow Gemstone)
|Luke
|Altar Hall x1 (Purple Gemstone)
|Marius
|Underground Bunker x1 (Red Gemstone)
|Artem
|Operating Room x1 (Green Gemstone)
|Vyn
|Underground Tomb (Requires all Gemstones)
|Any