Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope preorder guide – Versions, bonuses, and more

We’ve seen quite a bit of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope since it was announced in June 2021, but the June 28 Nintendo Direct gave us our best look yet at the upcoming sequel to 2017s Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. There was a new trailer that showed off how Spark of Hope’s new free movement system will work, revealed Bowser as a playable squad member, and finally gave us an official release date — October 20, to be exact. It also signaled the start of preorders, and there are a couple of options to choose from.

How to preorder Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

You can preorder the digital version of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope from the Nintendo eShop. At the moment, it’s easy enough to find in the Featured section, under the list for the Nintendo Direct Mini. If you’d like a physical version of the game, you can also order it from the Ubisoft website.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope versions

There are two editions of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope available for purchase. There’s a standard edition that just comes with the base game along with a preorder bonus, which is available for $59.99. There’s also a Gold Edition that costs $89.99. This comes with the base game, the preorder bonus, three exclusive skins, and a season pass that includes three upcoming DLC packs. Although we don’t yet know what these DLC packs will include, the eShop lists DLC packs 1 and 2 as arriving December 31, 2023, and DLC 3 as arriving March 31, 2024.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope preorder bonuses

Image via Ubisoft

Both versions of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope come with a pack of nine weapon skins called the Megabug Collection. The full list of skins is as follows.

Mario: Megabug Dual Slinger

Luigi: Megabug Sharpshooter

Peach: Megabug Boom-Brella

Bowser: Megabug Bowzooka

Rabbid Mario: Megabug The Dukes

Rabbid Luigi: Megabug Discruptor

Rabbid Peach: Megabug Triple-Troll

Rabbid Rosalina: Megabug Kaboomer

Rabbid Edge: Megabug Flying Blade

All of those weapons will surely help out when you come up against all of the enemies in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on October 20.