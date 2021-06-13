Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gameplay is out of this world

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was leaked earlier on Nintendo’s website but the game was officially announced with gameplay during Ubisoft’s E3 event, Ubisoft Forward. The sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is set to release in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch — and It looks stunning.

Locations, characters, and gameplay were shown off for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and it looks even more ambitious than the first game, which was already a good game. The gameplay trailer showcased a sunny beach with beautiful, warm light sprinkled across the characters and their surroundings. We also saw a lighthouse on the edge of a quaint town where everything looked calm until a storm suddenly started, covering the town in darkness. The trailer also showed off a snowy tundra and what looked like the inside of a haunted house. Normally it’d seem like a stretch to expect Luigi to hunt some ghosts but the trailer also showed references to Super Mario Galaxy.

Familiar characters and some new faces have been confirmed as well. Ubisoft showed a flaming star, Rabbid Luma, and even a Rabbid Rosalina. Combat looks as good as ever; attacks from the first game were shown, along with some new tricks, which will be great for returning fans and the newcomers that won’t be able to resist Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.