What is the release date of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope?

Ubisoft has announced a sequel to its Nintendo Switch exclusive, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, though the game was leaked by Nintendo before the official announcement. The game is called Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and takes the story and gameplay set out in that first title to an entirely new level.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2022. At the time of writing, no further details on when the game will be available have been provided.

The title once again gives players control over a combination of well-known characters from the Mario universe, as well as a few Rabbids who have been dimensionally altered to look like those characters and gain some of their abilities. To make things even more interesting, there are new enemy types to take on as well. The game is still a tactical turn-based shooter at heart, but new characters and features open each encounter up for more dynamic combat.

New characters based on the Mario franchise are being incorporated. For example, in the E3 trailer for the game, we were given a look at the Rabbid version of Rosalina. She’s lazy and likes nothing more than to read bedtime stories but reluctantly pulls herself from her cozy chair when Mario forces her into helping him save the galaxy from a colossal, tentacled evil.