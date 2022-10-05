Marvel’s Midnight Suns preorder guide – Editions, bonuses, and more

Midnight Suns will give Marvel comic book fans the chance to create their own superhero and battle alongside famous characters. The card-based tactics game is coming soon, which means preorders across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC are open now. Below you’ll find a breakdown of all four editions of Midnight Suns.

Related: All characters confirmed for Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Standard Edition

Image via Firaxis

This is the basic, no-frills version of Midnight Suns, which releases on the aforementioned platforms on December 2. That said, you’ll get the Doctor Strange Defenders Skin (pictured above) no matter what version you preorder or what platform you choose. Presumably, this will also apply when the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions come sometime later. As it stands, the Standard Edition will cost you $59.99 USD / £49.99.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition

Image via Firaxis

The next tier up is Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition. It costs $69.99 USD / £59.99, and while that name might make it sound like a better-performing or improved version of the game itself, that extra money actually gets you the Enhanced Premium Pack, which includes five character skins. It’s just a cosmetic difference here. That falls in line with developer Firaxis’ pledge to have no pay-to-win microtransactions.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition

Image via Firaxis

After that comes the Digital+ Edition, and as the name implies, you can only get this one on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Steam. Rather than the Enhanced Premium Pack, this includes the Digital+ Premium Pack. You’ll get the Enhanced Edition’s five exclusive skins, plus six more for a total of 11 new looks. This edition goes for $79.99 USD / £69.99.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition

Image via Firaxis

Finally, we have the Legendary Edition. It also includes its own cosmetic pack, totaling 23 premium skins altogether. The big difference here is that the Legendary Edition also includes the game’s season pass, which will grandfather you in to all the game’s post-launch content. Predictably, that also makes it the most expensive version — it’ll cost you $99.99 USD / £89.99.