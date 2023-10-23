Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Who is Cindy Moon, Explained

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has plenty of surprises that play over the course of the game, but it leaves one of its biggest right up until the end. During the post-credits scene of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players will get a major reveal involving a new character who appears to be joining the series.

If you don’t know who this is, you’ll probably be left wondering why Insomniac Games had this person be the last big cliffhanger. While we don’t get a clear look at her, Cindy Moon is briefly revealed during the final moments of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. So who exactly is this person, and why is she so important to the story? Here is what you need to know about Cindy Moon from the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 post-credits scene.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Post-Credits Scene Explained

Screenshot by Gamepur

Throughout Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we’re teased about a character who Rio Morales is dating. While we never actually get this person’s name, Rio mentions them to Miles on a few different occasions. During the final scene in the post-credits of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Miles and Hailey are finally introduced to this character, who turns out to be Albert Moon. But the bigger reveal here is that Albert has his daughter with him, Cindy Moon.

Although Cindy doesn’t say anything during this moment, we get a glimpse of the back of her head as she waves to the group. Some people may not know the significance of Cindy, but fans of the various Spider-Man comics should recognize that name, as Cindy Moon is the superhero known as Silk.

Who is Cindy Moon (Silk)

Cindy Moon is a superhero created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. They first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man comics as a cameo throughout early 2014 as a background character, but a few months later she made her full reveal, and eventually, there was a comic series centered around this character. Cindy was bitten by the same spider that gave Peter Parker his powers – just moments before the spider died. Unlike Peter, after developing her abilities, she went into hiding for a decade while learning to train how to use them.

At this point in time, we don’t how the story in the Marvel’s Spider-Man series may differ from the comics. In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it has been around eight years since Peter was first bitten by the radioactive spider. If Insomniac Games is going to follow the storyline of the comics, it’s likely that Cindy may already have her powers when we first see her in the post-credits of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

What’s really exciting to think about, is this could play out the same way that we saw the Miles Morales spin-off game. Insomniac Games might look at doing a spin-off with players taking control of Silk, and then bringing her back around for a third Marvel’s Spider-Man title – which Insomniac is already talking about.

The other possibility is we could see Cindy in a DLC story add-on for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Although one has not been confirmed at this point in time, the original title did have a DLC pack release at a later stage.