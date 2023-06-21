Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Release Date & What’s Included

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 was announced during the early 2023 PlayStation showcase alongside Metal Gear Solid 3 Delta: Snake Eater. Since then, more information has been shared, clarifying what this collection contains and when fans will be able to get their hands on it.

This guide explains when the game will release and all the titles players can expect to find when they launch it.

When is the Release Date of Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1?

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 will be released on October 24, 2023. The game is currently set to launch on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PC via Steam, and Xbox Series X/S. Every platform was confirmed by the official Metal Gear Solid account on Twitter alongside a trailer detailing the contents.

Everything in Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1

Below, we’ve outlined everything confirmed as included in Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1. There could be more content that hasn’t been revealed at the time of writing or surprises hidden behind various activities in the games the collection brings together.

Metal Gear Solid

This is the original 3D PlayStation Metal Gear game. It features Solid Snake as he infiltrates Shadow Moses and destroys Metal Gear. It’s the title that put the series on the map and one that fans remember fondly.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

In Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, players take on the role of Raiden as he sneaks into an offshore base called Big Shell. There, he uncovers a plan for world domination and must tackle a new and improved form of Metal Gear alongside the returning Solid Snake. This game had a skateboarding mode that was unlocked after completing the main story, though it’s unclear if this will be included in Master Collection Vol. 1.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Players take on the role of Naked Snake, who will become Big Boss, in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. This game is set in a thick jungle, where Naked Snake sets out to prevent an act that will spark a third world war. There’s so much new to the series in this entry, including an in-depth healing UI feature and player-defined camouflage.

Metal Gear

The first game in the series, a top-down stealth title in which Solid Snake sneaks into Outer Haven to kill Big Boss. This story is expanded upon in later games, but this is where it all started.

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Solid Snake returns in Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, where players must infiltrate Zanzibar Land, an area of Central Asia that’s heavily fortified, to rescue a scientist and destroy Metal Gear D, a new threat to the world.

Metal Gear & Snake’s Revenge (NES)

Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge were originally NES versions of the first two Metal Gear games. They follow a similar story to those early titles but look very different, given the switch in hardware. Thankfully, every change has been preserved in the Switch collection.

Metal Gear Solid & Metal Gear Solid 2 Digital Graphic Novels

Both digital graphic novels for Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2 are also included in Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1. Players can flick through each page of these books on the Switch and experience a new kind of cinematic storytelling.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Master Book & Digital Soundtrack

The Master Book for Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is a long-time fan’s dream. It features artwork, details on every character, and behind-the-scenes information usually only presented in guides or art books. Perfect for exploring more of the series without digging into a hefty stealth session. The same section of the core game that features this Master Book includes a copy of the Digital Soundtrack for players to enjoy outside of gameplay.

All Trailers for Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1

The second trailer for Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 was shown during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct. This was when the release date and contents of the collection were confirmed.

The first trailer for Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 was shown during the 2023 PlayStation Showcase alongside the reveal trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.