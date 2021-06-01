Mimi Tomo Day 6 – Sighting area, Hilichurl Justice Mutual Exchange and Unusual Hilichurl Location

Day 6 of the Mimi Tomo event gives us the second last chance to track down the Unusual Hilichurl. To start things off this time, players will need to make their way to Cape Oath where the can find the first Hilichurl of the day.

This is going to be a Mutual Exchange mission, and the Hilichurl will use the term “Upano”. Checking the Handbook of Hilichurlian will reveal that Upano means “flight or upward motion”. We gave the Hilichurl some Butterfly Wings and he was happy with that. If you have no Butterfly Wings you can find them near the Statue of the Seven in Windrise or at the one in Dawn Winery.

After that, he will give you the location of the next Hilichurl you need to speak with, who can be found to the south of Tianqiu Valley in Liyue. You can find his exact location marked by the blue player icon below.

His mission is Hilichurl Justice, and he wants you to beat up some enemies for him. Head to the yellow circle and you will find a range of Cryo, Hydro, and Electro enemies to take on. When you are done, head back to the Hilichurl who will give you the location of the Unusual Hilichurl, along with a time of day.

It’s back to Cape Oath, where the Hilichurl can be found right on the edge of the cliff, and will appear between noon and sunset, or “Unta mosi dada” as the Hilichurl says. Head there around 2 PM, using the in-game main menu to change the time if you need to, and you will find the Unusual Hilichurl.