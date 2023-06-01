Mine Wall Simulator Codes (June 2023)

Not every game is supposed to be complicated, and some are just made for leisure. With Mine Wall Simulator, you might not be taking down tough enemies or creating intricate designs, but it is still a fun-filled experience where you just have to tear down walls.

Unsurprisingly, there are codes present that can be redeemed for rewards, such as Strength, free spins and direct wins in some cases.

Mine Wall Simulator codes list

Mine Wall Simulator working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

spinny – Claim x3 Spins

Claim x3 Spins newgame – Claim 250 Strenght

Claim 250 Strenght update – Claim 10 Wins

Mine Wall Simulator expired codes

These codes are no longer active for the game.

RELEASE

How to redeem Mine Wall Simulator codes?

To redeem the codes for the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the codes option on the right side of the screen.

Enter the code in the text box and click on redeem.

What is Mine Wall Simulator?

As mentioned before, in Mine Wall Simulator, you have to break walls to progress. Spend time in training which will increase your strength, ultimately helping you tear down walls faster. Furthermore, you can also use pets to destroy the walls.