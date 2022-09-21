The 7 best Minecraft horror maps

It should be no surprise that Minecraft offers infinite possibilities when it comes to creating custom maps and engrossing single-player adventures. But for some creators, there are eerier things to encounter in the world of Minecraft than just Creepers. We’ve spotlighted some of our favorite horror-themed maps, which are packed with creepy ambiance, chilling dialogue, and jump scares galore. Here are the best horror maps you can play in Minecraft.

The best Minecraft horror maps

Alien: A Crafter’s Isolation

Alien: Isolation is one of the most intense games on PlayStation and Xbox, so bringing that experience to Minecraft can be pretty fun. This map takes that prey-feeling and incorporates it into a blocky world with an added cooperative accessibility that is not there in the original game. You are stranded on a space station with a vicious alien hunting you down. You will need to sneak past it without incurring its wrath.

Hello Neighbor

If you are a fan of the game Hello Neighbor, this horror map is built around and heavily inspired by that game. Like in its source material, you explore the Neighbor’s house, trying to solve puzzles by finding objects around the place all while avoiding being detected by the homeowner.

Insanity

Insanity will have you complete the usual Minecraft parkour and puzzle sections all while defeating enemies and dealing with the many jump scares along the way. If you are engrossed in the events and sounds of the game, you can unlock a secret ending by looking out for 12 collectibles along the way to extend your playtime and experience.

Night Shift on Halloween

Night Shift on Halloween has you as the last employee present at your workplace when a ghostly Halloween decoration comes to life and hunts you down. Your only objective is to escape with your life, overcoming jump scares and puzzles along the way. This is on the shorter side for playtime, but you will get more than enough adrenaline from escaping this building.

No Words

No Words tells an absolutely chilling story that starts off innocently enough. You’re just waiting for your kids to come home from the store, enjoying some of your favorite music — what could go wrong? Well, something went wrong, and your family is nowhere to be seen. This chilling tale perfectly executes a horror story filled with fear, guilt, and more.

The Coma

The Coma is filled with jump scares that will surely have your heart racing. You explore changing environments with many psychological horror themes woven throughout. The sights and sounds you come across will have you shaking and hesitant to move forward. This map is easily one of the creepiest and scariest horror maps you can experience in Minecraft.

The Orphanage

You’re on the long ride home after a long trip. You don’t realize it, but you haven’t been keeping an eye on the fuel gauge. You can barely keep your eyes open. Later, your car is out of gas and you find yourself stranded in the middle of nowhere. You certainly won’t get anything done by staying in your car, so you head out to find shelter and hopefully some assistance. Alas, you find the Orphanage instead. Explore this thought to be abandoned location and find what forces are still at play here.