How to make a Composter in Minecraft, and what it does

The Composter in Minecraft is a block that will convert crops, plants, and other compostable materials into bone meal. This is great, as anyone with a decent farm in Minecraft will attest to how much Bone Meal you will need to help fertilize your plants instantly. Composters allow you to rapidly get rid of excess plant material, including Poisonous Potatoes, and turn it into something that will be very useful. Here is a breakdown on how to craft a Composter and then use it.

How to craft a Composter in Minecraft

To make a Composter, you will need to place seven of any type of Wooden Slabs in a U shape on your Crafting Table, leaving the top and middle squares open. They must be the same kind of wood, mix and matching will not work. You can make Wooden Slabs by placing three Wooden Planks in the Crafting Table, along the bottom row. Composters can also spawn in all Villages, and you can take them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What does the Composter do?

The Composter is used to create Bone Meal by merely adding the plant materials to the Composter. By adding an item to the Composter, you have a chance to add a layer of compost. Various items in the game have a different chance of adding compost. For a full list of the items, and their chance of adding compost, we suggest checking out the Minecraft Gamepedia page.

Once you have collected seven layers of compost in the Composter, you can then use it a final time to collect Bone Meal. You can also use Composters in conjunction with Hoppers to have the Hopper automatically collect the Bone Meal and deposit it into Chests. To do this, place the Composter on the upper side of the Hopper with the Chest connected below it.

Additionally, Composters can give Villagers the Farmer profession so you can trade farming-related items with them. Only one Villager can use a Composter to change their profession.