Minecraft: How To Move A Beehive

Resources and crafting are a huge part of Minecraft. You’ll want to make sure you have the best tools available to harvest any type of resource and block you find in the world, and a good block to know how to move around are the beehives.

A beehive is where you’ll regularly find bees in Minecraft, which provide honey and pollinate plants in your world. When you see a beehive, you might want to find a better place for it, close to your garden, or you can move it somewhere far, far away from you and your base. Here’s what you need to know about how to move a beehive in Minecraft.

How You Move a Beehive in Minecraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

You move a beehive by making sure you have a tool in your inventory that has Silk Touch. Any tool with Silk Touch automatically picks up the block you’re trying to hit in Minecraft, making it easier to harvest these items while you play the game. Silk Touch can be difficult to track down. You’ll need an enchantment table and a lot of tools to potentially bring out the Silk Touch ability on the table. This took me multiple tries to finally get enchantment on my preferred tool.

After you have the Silk Touch on a tool you’re planning the use, all you have to do is interact with the beehive, and you’ll remove it. The beehive will appear in your inventory, and you can take it to any location in your Minecraft world where you want to place it. I recommend having it close to several flowers, giving any bees that live there a chance to pollinate and live a happy life while they stay there.

The same works on the standard bee nests that you can find while playing Minecraft. If you don’t want to disrupt your bees, you won’t want to move these hives too often, and finding a good location with a lot of flowers will always be your priority. Bees are happiest in Minecraft when they have many flowers, which means you get a lot of honey from a beehive or a bee nest.