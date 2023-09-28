Minecraft – How To Redeem & Activate DLC Expansion Codes

Minecraft offers a solid amount of content in its base package. However, if you’re ready to elevate your blocky gaming experience, it might be time to redeem your DLC expansion codes. These digital treasures come bundled with select promotional items and offer exclusive in-game content. Still, redeeming and activating DLC expansion codes isn’t as straightforward as you might think. After all, Minecraft and Microsoft have an independent platform with different redemption and activation processes outlined.

How to Redeem a Minecraft DLC Expansion Code

To redeem your code, follow these steps:

Access the Redemption Portal (minecraft.net/redeem) on your preferred web browser. Enter the 25-digit Code into the designated “Enter Code” box. Sign in with a Microsoft Account. Just make sure it’s the one in which you’d like to play the DLC expansion. Follow the on-screen instructions to start the download process. On the device where you play Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, navigate to “My Games and Apps” or “My Library” to locate and download your newly acquired item.

Minecraft: How to Activate Expansion Codes In-Game

You’ve successfully redeemed your DLC code, but now it’s time to activate it in-game.

In most cases, your DLC will automatically download and install once you launch the game. Simply start playing, and the new content should be ready to use. If the DLC doesn’t install automatically, don’t worry. You can manually initiate the process.

Xbox : Navigate to “My Games and Apps,” select “Manage Game” for Minecraft, and install the DLC from there.

: Navigate to “My Games and Apps,” select “Manage Game” for Minecraft, and install the DLC from there. PC: Open Minecraft, go to the Marketplace, and choose the DLC item you redeemed the code for. Follow the prompts to install it.

For the Dungeons and Dragons DLC, you’ll need to take an additional step. After redeeming the code, create a new world and ensure the DLC world is selected. This will kickstart your epic DnD adventures within the Minecraft universe.